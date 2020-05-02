Candace Owens suspended by Twitter as left claims she told people to break the ‘LAW’

By
M. Dowling
-
GOP superstar Candace Owens was suspended from Twitter for telling the people in Michigan to go back to work in an act of civil disobedience against despot Governor Gretchen Whitmer. She is currently appealing the decision. #FreeCandace is trending on Twitter.

SHE BROKE THE LAW

Dean Obeidallah had the gall to say Candace was telling people to break the law. Since when did despot Whitmer’s obnoxious, over-the-top rules become law? Did anyone see Congress pass that law? Do we have a Constitution any longer?

These lunatics think governors can pass laws that circumvent the Constitution.

Many on Twitter are saying the same thing. They are obviously confused.

RACISTS OF THE LEFT

Leftist racists are also out in full force.

The hate, all of it, comes from the left:

