Candace Owens suspended by Twitter as left claims she told people to break the ‘LAW’

GOP superstar Candace Owens was suspended from Twitter for telling the people in Michigan to go back to work in an act of civil disobedience against despot Governor Gretchen Whitmer. She is currently appealing the decision. #FreeCandace is trending on Twitter.

Candace Owen’s gets suspended from Twitter over this tweet, I live in Michigan and she is spot on #BSSuspension pic.twitter.com/gdKg0aWTYb — Dark Gamer GIrl (@DarkGamerGirl6) May 2, 2020

SHE BROKE THE LAW

Dean Obeidallah had the gall to say Candace was telling people to break the law. Since when did despot Whitmer’s obnoxious, over-the-top rules become law? Did anyone see Congress pass that law? Do we have a Constitution any longer?

These lunatics think governors can pass laws that circumvent the Constitution.

Hey Trumpers who are whining that Candace Owen was blocked on Twitter after calling for people to literally break the law: You don’t have to be on Twitter. If you don’t like Twitter’s rules then delete your account and start your own Right wing Victimhood platform. #FreeCandace — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) May 2, 2020

Many on Twitter are saying the same thing. They are obviously confused.

Nah. Candace Owen implored ten million people to break the law, for no reason but to bolster her failing, contrarian far-right brand. Twitter is within their rights, and she’s a pointless grifter. https://t.co/m3ITVPt6iJ — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) May 2, 2020

RACISTS OF THE LEFT

Leftist racists are also out in full force.

Candace Owen is the head house negro. She has stature as long as she defends and preens over massa. Diamond and Silk were MAGA mammies. pic.twitter.com/41EPCd4gFn — Duchess (@AngoraDeb) May 2, 2020

Me after seeing Candace Owen’s white supremacy for POC Twitter training classes have been shut down. pic.twitter.com/UOujgtN869 — Hell’s Snowflake 🔥❄🌊 (@politicalnative) May 2, 2020

The hate, all of it, comes from the left:

There are a few real-life sociopaths (e.g., Candace Owen) who will go out and about like everything is okay… but most of these assholes are just actors making a ton of money to say psychotic shit to idiots. — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) April 16, 2020