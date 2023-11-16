Candace Owens Talks with Tucker About the Shapiro Clash

Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro publicly slammed his major contributor Candace Owens again, telling her to quit. He has been highly critical of her for her criticisms of Israel, which he sees as anti-Semitic. Last week, he told people in a private affair that her comments were “disgraceful.”

They unfollowed each other on social media after the video went public, and today, he called for her to quit after she posted bible verses.

“Candace, if you feel that taking money from The Daily Wire somehow comes between you and God, ” Shapiro said, “by all means, quit.”

“You have been acting unprofessional and emotionally unhinged for weeks now,” Owens responded. “And we have all had to sit back and allow it and have all tried to exercise exceeding understanding for your raw emotion. But you cross a certain line when you come for scripture and read yourself into it.”

“I will not tolerate it,” she said.

BREAKING NEWS: Ben Shapiro just told Candace Owens that she can quit the Daily Wire. pic.twitter.com/MxDh5VRRlI — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) November 15, 2023

Owens removed Daily Wire from her X profile and responded to Ben Shapiro on Tucker’s show.

She said she can’t respond to his comments because they’re “ad hominin attacks.” She said the video speaks “more to Ben Shapiro’s character than mine.”

Tucker asked if she had heard anything from Shapiro, and she said, “Nothing.” He didn’t ask for an explanation, an apology, or anything.

Ep. 39 Candace Owens responds to Ben Shapiro. TIMESTAMPS:

(00:00) Candace is attacked – even when she’s right

(4:27) Ben Shapiro’s comments

(12:50) The emotional response to news out of Israel

(23:05) Nikki Haley vs. free speech

(30:34) 2024 predictions pic.twitter.com/VOThqpQQ48 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) November 15, 2023

The dispute began in 2022 when Owens agreed with a tweet from Max Blumenthal, who supports Palestine. Shapiro criticized Owens for supporting Blumenthal, who “spends his life covering for Jew-haters and stumping for Israel’s destruction.”

Owens felt he should have handled the matter privately.

Shapiro has gotten into several Twitter/X fights with others online. He seems to prefer that approach.

People criticized Shapiro online for the approach he used.

Well you evidently have no problem replicating the ADL’s smear tactics — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) November 6, 2022

Charlie Kirk couldn’t figure out why the bible verses resulted in Ben Shapiro calling for her to quit. Although it’s clear this was the result of her prior comments, the bible verses did seem to anger Ben Shapiro. Maybe he was looking for an excuse.

I am genuinely confused why asking questions and quoting Bible verses about peace warrants a call to resign from Dailywire. There should be more room in the conservative movement for disagreement. We can do better than this. https://t.co/crFLcM2Atg — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 15, 2023

