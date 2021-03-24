Candace Owens to file police complaint over Dem sending her a KKK hood

Conservative firebrand Candace Owens, who won’t follow the narrative Dems have laid out, dropped some truth bombs in a tweet to which a far-left candidate for Congress, Liam O’Mara, sent her a KKK hood.

KKK hoods are Democrat headwear circa 1950. You have to love how Democrats shifted the facts on that.

Apparently, it does not violate Twitter rules. Can you imagine the reaction if the Sentinel sent a KKK hood on a black liberal and then posted it to Twitter?

Candace said it’s a crime in the real world and she intends to file a complaint.

