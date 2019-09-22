Candidates of the No-Meat-Eating Party Hold a Steak Fry for Teeny Numbers of Supporters

Democrats cooked up 10,500 steaks at their steak fry in Des Moines Iowa this weekend and only 1,000 vegan burgers despite their calls for the rest of us to give up meat-eating, Breitbart reports. Considering the publicity this thing got, the numbers in attendance for each candidate were teeny.

Seventeen presidential candidates attended the event, including: Joe Biden (D), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Kamala Harris (D-CA), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Beto O’Rourke (D), Andrew Yang (D), Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D), Julián Castro (D), Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), Tim Ryan (D-OH), Tom Steyer (D), Joe Sestak (D), Steve Bullock (D), and Marianne Williamson (D).

The Washington Post’s Dave Wiegel published the number of tickets sold for the big steak fry: Biden: 1800, Buttigieg: 1500, Harris: 1000, Warren: 750, Booker: 500, O’Rourke: 500, Klobuchar: 250, Sanders: 200, Bullock: 200, Castro: 200, Steyer: 100, Bennet 80, Yang 30, Gabbard 20. Tickets were $35 each.

This sounds pitiful but maybe 7,000 in Iowa is a big deal. However, many of the people there were bussed in at great expense.

MORE ON THE STEAK FRY FROM THE HYPOCRITES

EARLIER: Joe Biden mans the grill at the Polk County Democrats steak fry event in Des Moines, IA. pic.twitter.com/KiLNJbS4WI — The Hill (@thehill) September 22, 2019

Look at what the anti-meat party is doing to the planet at the Iowa Steak Fry. pic.twitter.com/YNHKRYcugv — Marc Lotter (@marc_lotter) September 21, 2019

The moment @JulianCastro jumped into the @ewarren selfie line at the Polk County Steak Fry—> pic.twitter.com/MyAAVNfYkT — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) September 21, 2019

.@amyklobuchar makes an entrance at the Polk County Steak Fry, stopping to dance with a drum line outside the entrance pic.twitter.com/TZCtqh1JX5 — Brianne Pfannenstiel (@brianneDMR) September 21, 2019

But Democrats say we have to go vegetarian, we just do.

As Democrats descend on the #SteakFry in Iowa, remember: they think “eating a burger” means you’re “part of the problem,” and they want to “incentivize” you to eat less meat. https://t.co/T33Z8XIyzM pic.twitter.com/0Dsp7vfWSd #MeatlessMondays — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 21, 2019

HERE’S WHERE THE POLLUTION IS COMING FROM

Meanwhile, almost all the pollution is coming from China and Southeast Asia.