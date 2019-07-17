Capitalism FB Page About to Go Down Along With St. Augustine

There is a peaceful saint by the name of Augustine of Hippo, but he is now subject to censorship for ‘hate speech.’ A Massachusetts pro-life Catholic man, Dominic Bettinelli published a St. Augustine quote on his Facebook page after two priests with whom he was friendly were allegedly censored by the social media platform for publishing the same words, arguing they violated “community standards on hate speech.”

The quote, which originates from one of the saint’s homilies, essentially repeats Jesus Christ’s command in Matthew 7:3 for people to focus on their own sins instead of focusing upon the sins of others.

“Let us never assume that if we live good lives we will be without sin; our lives should be praised only when we continue to beg for pardon,” says the Augustine quote. “But men are hopeless creatures, and the less they concentrate on their own sins, the more interested they become in the sins of others. They seek to criticize, not to correct. Unable to excuse themselves, they are ready to accuse others.”

He launched an appeal but it was still labeled ‘hate speech.’

Of course, the words are the opposite of hate speech.

CAPITALISM IS FREEDOM

We told you yesterday about the Facebook page we post on, “Capitalism is Freedom,” and the punishing censorship we have experienced.

The censors are now about to censor us out of existence for two memes, one which mentioned illegal alien criminals.

Today, the censors found two memes by one of the administrators they found to be hate speech, and, as expected, they are getting ready to take the page down. The page has 930,000 likes and 839,000 followers. They never let us go beyond 930,000.

I don’t know the context of one of the memes, but one was a complaint about what don’t people understand about illegal aliens breaking the law.

Even if the page isn’t unpublished, it will have almost no reach.

ANOTHER CONSERVATIVE NEWS SITE THAT GOT A VIOLATION (THAT’S HOW IT STARTS)

DML News is a popular site on Facebook. He was just hit with a violation for reading from ICE website.

THESE POSTS ARE OKAY WITH FACEBOOK

The photo is not even of the USA and it is not a manufactured crisis.

This story is mischaracterized — it’s a lie.

Even if this is true, how is the President supposed to stop people from supporting him?

This is completely false.

They’re communists, hello!

Hate and Lies! The way you kick them out is to give to ActBlue, a Brock-Soros fund. The Daily Kos is funded by Soros.

Liar!

This is what they think of black conservatives. They are associating Candace Owens with OrangeManBad.

THIS IS A LIE AND HATE SPEECH

Isn’t this hate speech and false news?