Capitalism Returns to the USA Under President Trump

President Trump told the Economic Club of New York that “today, we have ended the war on American workers.”

“Today, I am proud to stand before you as President of the United States to report that we have delivered on our promises—and exceeded our expectations by a very wide margin.”

“Unemployment has recently achieved the lowest rate in 51 years. African-American unemployment, Hispanic-American unemployment, and Asian-American unemployment have all reached the lowest rates in history. Women’s unemployment — the best numbers in 71 years.”

“The S and P 500 is up over 45%, the Dow Jones is up over 50% and the NASDAQ is up 60% . . . American markets have vastly outpaced the rest of the world. This exceptional growth is boosting 401k’s, pensions and college savings accounts for millions and millions of hard-working families.”

“Before I took office, the Congressional Budget Office projected that fewer than 2 million jobs would be created by this time in 2019. Instead, my administration has created nearly 7 million jobs.

“We have ended the war on American Workers, we have stopped the assault on American Industry, and we have launched an economic boom the likes of which we have never seen before!”

Those are exceptional numbers.

In fact, Donald J. Trump ranks fourth among the fourteen elected presidents since Herbert Hoover based on the first three years since Trump’s election.

Remember when the NY Times economic expert predicted doom?

Capitalism is alive and well for the first time since 2009 and the establishment hates him for it.