Capitol Hill Police Lie About Silencing a Children’s Choir in Statuary Hall

A Capitol Hill Police Officer, after speaking with someone on the phone, silenced a children’s choir in Statuary Hall.

As the Rushingbrook Children’s Choir sang the Anthem, Capitol Police told them to stop. They were afraid “it might offend someone, cause issues.”

The Greenville, South Carolina choir toured Colonial Williamsburg before visiting D.C. to tour historical sites. The singing in the Hall was the highlight.

They planned to sing five songs and they have beautiful voices.

The songs are beautiful too: “The Star-Spangled Banner;” “America the Beautiful;” “My Country ‘Tis of Thee;” “I Bought Me a Cat” by Aaron Copland; and “Love Divine, All Loves Excelling.”

The choir director had permission from three congressional offices to sing in the Hall, including Speaker McCarthy’s office.

Then They Lied

As if that isn’t bad enough, the Capitol Hill Police later lied about it and said they didn’t stop the choir from singing.

The choir director told The Daily Signal that he was “shocked.”

“I was shocked, I was dismayed, I was stunned,” David Rasbach, the founder and director of the Rushingbrook Children’s Choir, told The Daily Signal of the incident on May 26. “I couldn’t believe that was happening, that they would stop the national anthem of all songs.”

Sadly, I can believe it.

The officers involved should be fired. Who directed her to do it?

In the first clip, you can see the officer conferring with the chaperones.

