Cap’n Biden And The Great White Whale By David Reavill

In Herman Melville’s novel: “Moby-Dick,” the story revolves around an obsessed Captain of a Whaling Ship, Captain Ahab. Years before, Ahab had his leg bitten by the “great white whale,” Moby-Dick.

From then on, Ahab made it the mission of his life to kill that Whale. In the nineteenth century, this single-focused obsession was called “monomaniacal.” And it perfectly described Captain Ahab. Nothing would come between the Captain and his revenge on that Whale.

I don’t know if “big oil” ever inflicted such injury upon our President. But there can be little doubt that he is taking revenge upon his “great Whale.”

Since he stepped into the White House, Joe Biden has had one mission. And that is to seek revenge on the oil industry. And if the objective has been to bring these companies to their knees, Biden has been wildly successful.

He canceled the Keystone Pipeline, blocked new drilling on Federal Land, and banned Russian Oil. Biden has done it all.

Like Captain Ahab, Biden has chased Big Oil across the seven seas.

But unlike Ahab, while Biden’s target might have been the oil companies, his aim has been far afield. Because while oil company profits have remained high, it is the American consumer that Biden has struck.

Today citizens are paying the price for Biden’s obsession in the form of higher inflation. A review of any of the current inflation reports will clearly show that. Last week, the Producer Price Index reported that fully 40% of its over 10% rise came directly from the rising fuel cost.

Retail prices show the same price rise. Last week, the Consumer Price Index reported an increase of 8.6%. And again, the most significant, most crucial contributor toward inflation at the Consumer level is fuel. Specifically, gasoline prices are now well over double where they stood when Biden took office.

And that’s the point.

Reducing Oil and gas have been in Biden’s sights for a long time. Making gas more expensive and harder to find has been Biden’s objective. Recently some old campaign speeches for the soon-to-be President have made their way onto the internet. In those speeches of 2020, Biden clearly stated that he wanted to do away with these carbon-based fuels.

Last week Jennifer Granholm, Secretary of Energy, once again emphasized this Administration’s goal to transition to more environmentally friendly energy sources. Read, phase out oil and gas—phase in the wind, solar and electric.

So don’t think for a moment that this is an accident. It most certainly is not. It is a carefully planned and orchestrated attack on what is fundamentally this country’s chief energy source.

Each step along the way, the canceling of pipelines, the boycott of Russian Oil, the blocking of drilling. It brings them closer to the goal of eliminating carbon-based fuel.

The fact that all these moves increase inflation is simply a bonus. Making the public’s gasoline use more expensive is a good thing from their perspective as it will move people away from that “dreaded” fossil fuel.

It’s all part of the Plan. A master plan that I’m pretty sure Joe Biden has been working on for years. The Plan grew from an applause line at this stump speech. “I’m going to do away with oil and gas…” That has grown and evolved to become the central policy of his Administration.

But while it was well-received by the few who turned out on the campaign trail, it’s not playing so well today.

Like Captain Ahab before him, Joe Biden is on a mission. He is out to get “Big Oil.” And nothing, but nothing will stop him.

That overwhelming obsession has consumed him. And the genuine possibility is that Biden may face the same fate as Ahab.

In the novel, Ahab becomes entangled in the harpoon rope as Moby-Dick dives into the briny deep, killing both the Captain and the Whale.

Increasingly, this seems like the fate of President Biden.

Despite warnings of Wall Street and Main Street, Biden seems determined to pursue his foe.

And if the political polls are correct, he is driving himself and his Administration into its own “briny deep.”