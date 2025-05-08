Cardinal Robert Prevost Is Pope: A Firm Believer in Social Justice

Robert Francis Prevost, 69, is originally from Chicago. He is the first American Pope and will take the name Leo XIV. He is conservative on church doctrine but progressive politically and socially.

According to the Vatican, Leo XIV is considered a ‘moderate reformer’ who aligns very much with the Bergoglian agenda. He was a close confidant of Pope Francis and was responsible for selecting Catholic bishops worldwide as head of the Dicastery for Bishops.

Prevost is a firm believer in social justice issues and a supporter of Pope Francis. Most of his time as a priest was as a missionary in Peru.

He is a progressive on some social issues, especially regarding marginalized groups such as the poor and migrants.

Rev. Mark Francis, a friend of Prevost since the 1970s, told Reuters the cardinal was a firm supporter of his predecessor’s papacy, and especially of the late pontiff’s commitment to social justice issues.

“He was always friendly and warm and remained a voice of common sense and practical concerns for the Church’s outreach to the poor,” said Francis, who attended seminary with Prevost and later knew him.

The New York Times reported that in 2012, Leo indicated that pop culture created “sympathy for beliefs and practices that are at odds with the gospel.” In the speech to bishops, he referenced the “homosexual lifestyle” and “alternative families comprised of same-sex partners and their adopted children.”

Prevost is very concerned about Venezuelan migrants.

A Vatican insider said: “He was not one of the obvious candidates, but he knows everybody, he spent 30 years as a missionary, he has languages.

“His time in Peru means he is one of the least ‘American’ of the American cardinals. But he understands America, and he can speak to the country, which is important in the Trump era.”

This shouldn’t come as a surprise since Pope Francis stacked the deck. Francis selected 80% of the conclave. Cardinal Prevost was only recently made a Cardinal by Francis.

The attention the selection received was like watching the Beatles on Ed Sullivan’s show in 1964.

