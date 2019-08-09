Cartels Are Hanging, Dismembering, & Shooting at Border Patrol

Mexican police have found 19 dead bodies, some hanged from an overpass and others butchered and dumped on the street.

In the state of Michoacán, nine bodies were found in the city of Uruapán hanging from an overpass. Seven other bodies were chopped up and dumped on the road, with three additional bodies hacked up and left further down the road.

Some were women.

There was also a drug cartel banner hanging on the overpass that was not entirely legible. It read in part, “Be a patriot, kill a Viagra,” according to the AP.

There is a gang war between the bloodthirsty Jalisco drug cartel and a rival Viagras gang. They appear to be fighting over territory.

This year, Mexico has surpassed its own homicide record, which is up 5.3 percent – with 17,608 homicides – when compared to the first part of 2018.

Mexico boasts a population of more than 129 million people. Uruapán, located approximately 250 miles west of the country’s capital, Mexico City, had a population of approximately 315,000 as of 2010.

The drugs are likely heading for the USA and the drug violence is coming here as well.



Mobsters Are Shooting at Border Patrol

A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol boat patrolling the Rio Grande was shot at Friday morning, the agency has announced.

“Early this morning, agents assigned to the Rio Grande City Station Marine Unit patrolling near Fronton, Texas, reported they were fired upon from the Mexican riverbank,” CBP said in a statement released Friday morning. “Agents saw four subjects with automatic weapons who shot over 50 rounds at them. The boat was hit several times but no one on board was injured.”

