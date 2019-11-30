Cartels kill far more Americans than radical Islamists & they are here

Death is at your door!

The retired Chief of the Special Operations Division of the DEA, Derek Maltz, spoke with Mark Steyn on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Friday about the opioid crisis.

Steyn asked why Americans aren’t reacting more aggressively to terrorism by cartels since they kill a lot more people than Islamic terrorists. They kill them horrifically, they burn, stab, rape, behead, or they just sell them their poison.

Ninety people a day are dying from synthetic opioids and one hundred ninety a day are dying from overdoses, Mr. Maltz says. Kids are ordering Fentanyl and opioids and they are dying instantly.

Mr. Maltz explained that people don’t understand what is going on. These terrorists live among us and operate throughout America, destroying families, he said. They are not in a foreign country. They are here and they are your neighbors.

He thanked God that the President is standing up for the people as some still foolishly want to debate designating these global criminals as terrorists.

These transnational organizations are tied to Hezbollah cartels, South American criminals, Chinese gangs, and other dangerous groups. The Mexican President is weak and won’t deal with the crisis.

Mr. Maltz believes the American left is “self-serving” and “doesn’t realize” what is happening. They aren’t the ones whose children are dying.

A lot of people are having a terrible Thanksgiving because their children are dead.

I know he’s not exaggerating. I have contacts in the local hospitals and children die every week right here in my small hometown in a rural area.

Designating an entity as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), which is done by the State Department, provides the United States with additional tools to combat whatever entity that it gives the designation to, including:

It is unlawful for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to a designated FTO.

Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to, and in certain circumstances removable from, the United States.

The Secretary of the Treasury may require U.S. financial institutions possessing or controlling any assets of a designated FTO to block all transactions involving those assets.

Supports U.S. efforts to curb terrorism financing and to encourage other nations to do the same;

Stigmatizes and isolates designated terrorist organizations internationally;

Deters donations or contributions to and economic transactions with named organizations;

Heightens public awareness and knowledge of terrorist organizations; and

Signals to other governments U.S. concern about named organizations.

