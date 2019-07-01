Castro Says Abandoning laws, Decriminalizing Crossings Is Not Open Borders

Julian Castro wants to abandon the law that allows the detention of families (1325) and he wants to decriminalize illegal border crossings. In addition, he too supports free healthcare for all illegals. All Democrat candidates support healthcare for all illegals.

Castro wants to decriminalize crossing our borders illegally and abandon the section of the law that allows us to hold most of them. But don’t say he wants open borders! That’s a right-wing talking point.

OPEN BORDERS IS A RIGHT-WING TALKING POINT

He has the gall to say Democrats wanting open borders is a right-wing talking point.

2020 hopeful Julian Castro says his plan to decriminalize border crossings will “maintain a secure border and people are still subject to the law.” “But what I don’t believe we should do is criminalize desperation — we should criminalize crime.” https://t.co/d9qn6qglHl pic.twitter.com/4Cdu1zlxR9 — The View (@TheView) June 29, 2019

ALL DEMOCRATS WANT OPEN BORDERS

All Democrats want open borders by insisting on decriminalizing illegal border crossings and barring the laws that allow detention of families and fake families.

Watch the lying in the video. Castro says at one point that “we have guns.” Can you imagine if the Border Patrol used their guns?

SON OF A RADICAL COMMUNIST AND WHITE HATER

Presidential hopeful and hardcore leftist Julian Castro is the son of agitating communist for LaRaza, Rosie Castro. He is pushing hard for open borders and socialism.

Castro’s mother is the famous LaRaza Rosie, a Reconquista. He says, and his mother would say the same, we need migrants more than ever. Castro claims it is to help the elderly.

According to Fox News, Julian Castro told New York Times Magazine that upon being elected mayor in 2009 he promptly hung in his private office a 1971 La Raza Unida City Council campaign poster that featured his mother. His mother is also clueless about the history of the Alamo and believes we stole the southwest and must give it back.

His mother Rosie helped founded La Raza [Unida], The Race.

La Raza Unida is an extremely radical organization. It’s the more radical wing of the racist, La Raza and it is the original group. The West was stolen, Unida says, and they want it back through reconquest — Reconquista. The new land would be called Aztlan.

They strongly support open borders for obvious reasons.

The next clip represents the views of the supporters of decolonization (advocating the overthrow of the Southwestern United States). It’s one of Rosie Castro’s former contemporaries.