Catherine Englebrecht: If True, Alarming Corruption in the Georgia GOP

Catherine Englebrecht of True the Vote appeared on The War Room with Steve Bannon to describe the evidence of election fraud that took place in 2020 through the use of ballot harvesting and ballot mules.

The evidence will be presented in an upcoming Dinesh D’Souza documentary, “2000 Mules”. Ballot harvesting appears to have taken place in several counties including Fulton county, Georgia.

According to Catherine Englebrecht, Georgia Republican Governor Brian Kemp and his administration are corrupt.

Kemp is seeking re-election and has surpassed his Republican competition David Perdue according to the polls.

“At what point do we say no more?…Fraud has been allowed to be institutionalized,” Mrs. Englebrecht said. She said there was “an absolute perversion of process.”

She talked about the GBI torching the data to the press. Then Kemp’s cronies tried to silence them, Mrs. Englebrechtsays.

She describes deeply troubling threats and lies out of Kemp’s office all intended to delegitimize their evidence. Then she submitted the evidence to Brad Raffensperger, the Secretary of State. After six months, the office issued subpoenas but it was only an attempt to destroy the evidence in her view.

Bannon also noted as an aside that they now have a grand jury against Donald Trump in Georgia.

Watch:

