Catholic League President SLAMS FOX NEWS for Notre Dame coverage

Catholic League president Bill Donohue slammed the left-wing direction that Fox News has increasingly taken under founder Rupert Murdoch’s liberal sons, James, and Lachlan Murdoch.

Some believe if it wasn’t for the night shows, Fox News would qualify as a left-wing outlet with their catering to Bernie Sanders, Neera Tanden, Jessica Tarlov, Leland Vittert, Donna Brazile, Marie Harf, Chris Wallace, and on and on.

“This is not the same Fox News that is was under Roger Ailes,” Donohue said on 77 WABC’s “Bernie and Sid” radio show (audio below). “He would have never, ever have put up with this.”

Donohue said the censoring was done all day on Fox.

“It’s the MO and it’s coming for the corporate boys,” he said. Donohue added that Fox is “caving” and “it’s coming from the top.”

There are radical Islamists and radical secularists who hate the Catholic Church and who have been vandalizing and burning Catholic Churches. That is the setting for the Notre Dame fire.

Neil Cavuto owes Donohue an apology said the host.

Donohue said we can’t speculate because “it might offend somebody,” but if it was a white nationalist, they’d tie it to every white person.

Donohue is very concerned that Fox News is silencing people.

DONOHUE NEVER MENTIONED RADICAL ISLAMISTS

The Notre Dame fire coincided with a huge spike in France’s Muslim population and the rise of Islamist radicalism intolerance across Europe.

Donohue never even mentioned Islam or Muslims in his statements expressing skepticism that the Notre Dame fire was an accident.

“Well, Neil, if it is an accident, it’s a monumental tragedy. But forgive me for being suspicious.

Just last month, a 17th-century church was set on fire in Paris. We have seen Tabernacles knocked down, crosses have been torn down, statues have been smashed.

I’m sorry, when I find out that the Eucharist is being destroyed and excrement is being smeared on crosses [I get suspicious].”

Donohue said the environment suggests arson is a strong contender.