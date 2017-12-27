CBO Releases Astounding Number of “Anchor Babies” in the USA

Democrats and Republicans don’t want an orderly, lawful system of immigration with the American people determining who can become an American. The politicians, governed by their donors, will decide for us. That’s not supposition, it’s fact.

For example, the absurd footnote from Justice Brennan that gave us “anchor babies” has continued without any resistance. In fact, Senator Rubio insists it continue. The new CBO numbers probably won’t matter to anyone, but they are astounding.

There are an estimated 4.5 million US-born children who were given birthright citizenship with at least one illegal alien parent.

As “anchor babies”, they can bring in an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the US through chain migration and they do. That’s why they are called anchor babies.

According to the CBO, there are 4.5 million anchor babies in the U.S. under the age of 18-years-old. This estimate does not include the potentially millions of anchor babies who are older than 18-years of age.

At the same time, DACA amnesty is looking like a priority for both parties, despite potential war with North Korea, violent hate groups roaming the streets, Obamacare imploding and so much more.

DACA means there will be at least 1.9 million new Americans receiving citizenship despite the fact that they were not born here. Many did not have any proof of age and all were brought here illegally. Their illegal families will remain and they will all bring in many more foreigners via chain migration. Soon DAPA will be approved.

When media reported the truth, it was found that many living here illegally didn’t want to become American citizens but they were lured into it with benefits.

These are open borders policies.

There will be no screening, just admissions.

It’s going to be expensive.