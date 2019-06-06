CBP “WE ARE IN A FULL-BLOWN EMERGENCY”

Border Patrol is screaming for help, but none is coming. The Democrat spending bill makes detention and deportation nearly impossible. It will mean that we now have a policy of open borders to go with our open borders.

The numbers at the border are skyrocketing, surpassing 144,000 inadmissible migrants in May. It’s a 30 percent increase from April.

“We are in full-blown emergency,” a CBP official said Wednesday, according to Fox News.

Here’s a graph that shows just how bad it’s getting down there:

“We are bursting at the seams,” a CBP official told reporters Wednesday. “It is unsustainable and can’t continue.”

Administration officials insisted the CBP is unable to house this many people.

“When we have 4,000 in custody, we consider it high, when we have 6,000, it’s a crisis,” an official said. “Right now, we have 19,000 in custody. It’s just off the charts.”

Fox reports that because of the emergency at the border, resources are being diverted from other areas which is causing a slow-down for people crossing the border, whether it be for recreational or commercial travel.

President Trump is trying his last gambit to get it to stop with the unpopular tariffs. Something has to be done and Congress has left him with little recourse.

This isn’t about hating Trump, Democrats want open borders and a one-party nation.