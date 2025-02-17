CBS Is a Joke & EU Wants All of Us to Put Groups on the Ground

Margaret Brennan thinks it’s laughable that Vice President Vance would consider European leaders as adversaries or autocrats. This is while Europeans are violently silencing their populace and calling all people on the right Nazis.

Germany keeps calling the AfD Nazis, and VP Vance had the temerity to talk with them.

Brennan has bats in her belfry, but that doesn’t keep her arrogance from bubbling over. After the intro below, she tried to say the Holocaust was the result of weaponized free speech.

CBS is a joke. They support the Europeans over the US administration.

Watch This:

This is the segment Margaret Brennan did on JD Vance’s speech before she claimed that free speech caused the holocaust. Brennan is a pompous, anti-American propagandist posing as a journalist. CBS has become such a joke. pic.twitter.com/f7f2RxLp04 — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 16, 2025

Europe Holds an Emergency Meeting

Meanwhile, European leaders, such as they are, held an emergency meeting because Donald Trump planned a meeting without them and Ukraine President Zelensky. Interestingly, they had their meeting without President Zelensky.

European leaders insisted Monday their governments must have a say in talks between the U.S. and Russia to end the war in Ukraine, as they perceive that Moscow and Washington said there was no role for Europe in the negotiations that could shape the future of the continent.

Leaders of Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, Denmark, NATO, and the European Union met for over three hours at the Elysee Palace in Paris for emergency talks on Europe’s security quandary. They are extremely unhappy about the Trump-Putin meeting, but more gets done with fewer people involved.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer called for U.S. backing while reaffirming he’s ready to consider sending British forces on the Ukrainian ground alongside others “if there is a lasting peace agreement.” He’s coming to the US soon to try to speak with President Trump.

“There must be a U.S. backstop because a U.S. security guarantee is the only way to effectively deter Russia from attacking Ukraine again,” Starmer said after the meeting. Many EU nations are still undecided about sending troops, while some are opposed.

Uh, no!

