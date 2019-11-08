CBS reportedly fired ABC News leaker of Epstein hot mic footage

Yashar Ali reported that the person who leaked the ABC News hot mic video has possibly been fired — by CBS News. ABC News has put a lot of effort into tracking the person down and believe it is someone who moved on to CBS News. They notified CBS and the network then fired him/her, allegedly.

Ali says CBS fired the whistleblower after ABC News contacted them.

Why is CBS firing someone who allegedly leaked at ABC? No reporter will have the courage to expose corruption again.

The hot-mic footage shows Ms. Robach voicing her frustration over not being allowed to air a story of Jeffrey Epstein’s atrocious crimes. She said she had the story three years before. They had photos and other information on Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, and others.

After Project Veritas aired the clip, Ms. Robach said the story didn’t meet ABC’s standards and that’s why it wasn’t aired. ABC is the network that showed gun range footage in Kentucky and claimed it was from the fight in Syria.

The story makes ABC look like they killed a story about a prolific serial child rapist at the same time Hillary Clinton was running for the presidency.

If ABC News spent as much time reporting on Jeffrey Epstein as they do in tracking down the leaker and getting him/her fired at another station, perhaps some young girls would not have been lured into Epstein’s seedy life.

ABC News has not dealt with the Epstein story itself.

Ms. Robach believes 100% Epstein did not kill himself. If he was murdered, that adds to the possible malfeasance. Should we trust the media?

This is the footage: