CBS Sunday Morning Show Out of Their Lane with Cassidy Hutchinson Story

by Mark Schwendau

The original premise of the CBS Sunday Morning Show was to highlight stories of American art, design, music, and culture, but ever since Donald Trump assumed our highest office, they’ve gotten out of their lane. They have strayed from that mission to go into politics… anti-conservative politics. That is a sad decision since the original show’s premise was watched and appreciated by people on both sides of the political aisle. Now, it is becoming increasingly unwatchable as propaganda.

The Sunday Morning Show of September 24, 2023, with their lead story on Cassidy Hutchinson, is a good case in point.

Cassidy Jacqueline Hutchinson is a former White House aide and assistant to former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows during the Trump administration. Hutchinson testified on June 28, 2022, at public hearings of the United States House Select Committee on January 6. This is the same committee we have since learned illegally and improperly destroyed all of their written documentation of their proceedings on the American taxpayer’s dime. The same committee that saw both Republican participants Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger ousted from office as they went against the will of their constituents who elected them to office.

One of the stories Hutchinson told the J6 Committee was this:

“The president reached up towards the front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel. Mr. Engel grabbed his arm and said, ‘Sir, you need to take your hand off the steering wheel.’ Mr. Trump then used his free hand to lunge toward Bobby Engel. And when Mr. Ornato had recounted this story to me, he had motioned towards his clavicles.”

As one might imagine, the Secret Service was one of the first to discredit Hutchinson’s story of what transpired with President Trump in his limousine “The Beast” on January 6, 2021. Former President Trump brought up Hutchinson and her story, discrediting her by pointing out that he hardly knew who she was. He noted it was physically impossible for him (or just about anybody else) to accomplish what she alleges. Her story was second-hand hearsay and treated as evidence.

So, interestingly, the CBS Sunday Morning Show worked overtime to portray Hutchinson as a victim escaping the D.C. area for somewhere in Atlanta for fear of her life after her testimony against President Trump. What they did not cover in their story is why she should fear for her life.

Just six months after her testimony before the J6 committee in June, this story hit the news in December 2022:

“‘I’m ******, I Just Lied’: Blockbuster New Jan. 6 Transcript Shows Cassidy Hutchinson’s Tense Chats with Trump Lawyer Who Urged Her to Mislead Committee”

A portion of that news article reveals what Hutchinson said in private.

“In one of the more damning sections of the deposition, Hutchinson describes speaking with (Attorney Stefan) Passantino during a break in her testimony for the committee and telling him she thought she was ‘*****’ because she had ‘just lied,’ he repeatedly insisted she ‘didn’t lie,’ and that the committee members ‘don’t know that you can recall some of these things.’”

But it gets worse for Hutchinson. Just two days ago, on the 22nd, the Post Millennial posted this news story:

“LEAKED: Cassidy Hutchinson text messages CONTRADICT her testimony that her former lawyer instructed her to lie to the J6 Committee.”

A portion of that news article reveals that in leaked text messages between her and a friend, she comes to grips with the gravity of the situation she now finds herself in.

CONCLUSION:

So why would CBS run the risk of Bud Lighting their reputation and one of their products, The CBS Sunday Morning Show?

The answer might be Cassidy Hutchinson has a new tell-all book coming out titled “Enough.” The book is coming out of publisher Simon and Schuster, which, like CBS, is owned by Paramount Global. So I just saved you $30. You’re welcome.

As a father and grandfather and resident old fart of Independent Sentinel, to me, Cassidy Hutchinson is just a little 27-year-old screwed-up kid in need of some direction from people who are not liars and manipulators. The Trump campaign should demand she get a psychological evaluation if her testimony is ever again used against him.

But then again, how could it be? The J6 Committee destroyed all of their records, which included her testimony against President Trump.

Copyright © 2023 by Mark S. Schwendau

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

