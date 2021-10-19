CCP Is Conducting Gain-of-Function on a Virus with an 80% Death Rate

















Dr. Robert Redfield, the Virologist who served as CDC Director from 2018-2021, told FOX News that 40% of the recent deaths in Maryland were of those who were vaccinated. He added that “this underscores the importance of maintaining a high level of immunity.”

Dr. Redfield serves as senior medical advisor for Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD). He didn’t mention how long after vaccination, the deaths occurred which would be a key piece of information. We also don’t know if vaccines reduce natural immunity. He strongly urges older people and people with co-morbities to get a booster since the vaccine wears off. But that isn’t the story here.

THE REAL STORY

The story is a new, more lethal virus than COVID is being worked on in the Wuhan lab, which Fauci funds with our tax dollars.

What was particularly concerning, and likely the biggest takeaway is that the Wuhan lab, which is where the Wuhan virus almost definitely originated, is working on making the Nipah virus with 80% mortality more lethal.

Dr. Redfield said gain-of-function research needs to be shut down immediately. The thinking behind it is flawed. When he was at the CDC, he had to shut down some experiments because protocol was not followed.

With the Wuhan virus, Dr. Redfield said it learned very quickly to go from animal to human. He believes strongly it was man-made, but the problem with it is that, unlike other man-made viruses, this one learned how to create variants very quickly.

The Nipah virus is far more serious and needs to be shut down immediately.

Dr. Fauci funds Wuhan with our tax dollars. The man is a fool. There is no accountability and the CCP clearly has the capability to wipe out a lot of people with bioweapons. Why are we funding them?

WATCH:

Related















