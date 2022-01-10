CDC: 95% or More Cov Deaths Included Co-morbidities or Other Illnesses

The Bret Baier interview with CDC Director Rochelle Walensky was very revealing. It appears she is the appointed truth teller after we were bombarded with mis- and disinformation for nearly two years.

He confronted her about people dying from or with COVID. It is common knowledge that people entering the hospital are subject to catching other deadly illnesses like MERS or Sepsis, pneumonia, and now, thanks to the CCP, we have COVID.

More than 836,000 Americans have died from or with COVID, but the government has yet to distinguish deaths from COVID and deaths with COVID.

That’s unacceptable.

The CDC now reveals that up to 95% — or perhaps even more — of all COVID deaths happened in Americans with co-morbidities or other conditions.

If you are heavy, have diabetes, are aged, you are the virus’s target, but maybe you weren’t in the hospital for COV but for your other illness. Dems insisted on paying hospitals a lot more money for Covid deaths and that was the wrong kind of incentive.

“There were co-morbidities or other conditions listed on the death certificate for as many as 95% of all COVID-19 deaths,” the CDC explains. “The other 5% of death certificates in which COVID-19 was the only condition listed was likely related to a lack of detail listed about other conditions present at the time of death.”

WHAAT!!!

Over 75% had at least four co-morbidities.

Dr. Walensky said the job has been difficult when asked about the CDC’s credibility. [That’s why politicizing the agency is a bad idea.]

Basically, her answer was that they are working on it.

They don’t have data on Omicron yet.

Why is the CDC finally sharing some truthful information all of a sudden?

