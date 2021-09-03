CDC itself says ivermectin isn’t only horse medication – it’s for people

















It’s quite remarkable how dishonest our system is and there seems to be no bottom. Joe Rogin had COVID for about five minutes and angered his mostly-Democrat audience for his opposition to taking the vaccine. He angered them more when he recovered in three days. His cure regimen included ivermectin.

As you know, BlueAnon governors and agency bureaucrats won’t allow us to take ivermectin as prophylaxis and medication to help with COV. Democrats and social media radicals carry on about its uses as a horse or cow dewormer as if that’s all it is. Ivermectin is used to treat parasitic infections.

In 2015, Campbell and Ōmura won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for its discovery and applications. It is on the World Health Organization’s List of Essential Medicines. Ivermectin is FDA-approved as an antiparasitic agent for people as well as animala.

In 2018, it was the 420th most commonly prescribed medication in the United States, with more than one hundred thousand prescriptions.

Doctors who recommended it for the treatment of COVID have been silenced.

If it’s just for horses and not useful for people, why did the CDC recommend it for Middle Eastern refugees?

We pay for NPR with tax money and they’re lying to us.

The podcast host Joe Rogan, who has dismissed COVID vaccines, said he tested positive and is taking a cocktail of unproven treatments — including ivermectin, a deworming drug for cows that the FDA warns people should not ingest.https://t.co/ydGjahao4k — NPR (@NPR) September 2, 2021

The Hill is dishonest but notice Twitter doesn’t have a warning on it.

Doctor says ERs overwhelmed with people overdosing on livestock drug ivermectin to treat COVID-19 https://t.co/8jE1FE06CI pic.twitter.com/Uvu3BmknVP — The Hill (@thehill) September 3, 2021

