CDC to Investigate Possible Link Between Strokes and Pfizer’s Vaccine

The CDC now says there are enough cases of people who suffered a stroke after receiving the vaccine to investigate.

According to US health officials, preliminary data on one of several safety databases, Pfizer’s bivalent shot has a potential link to stroke in people over 65 and older. It was not seen in other databases nor was it seen in Moderna’s vaccine.

“Following the availability and use of the updated (bivalent) COVID-19 vaccines, CDC’s Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD), a near real-time surveillance system, met the statistical criteria to prompt additional investigation into whether there was a safety concern for ischemic stroke in people ages 65 and older who received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent,” the CDC said.

“Rapid-response investigation of the signal in the VSD raised a question of whether people 65 and older who have received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent were more likely to have an ischemic stroke in the 21 days following vaccination compared with days 22-44 following vaccination.”

THE MYOCARDITIS QUESTION

Dr. Peter McCullough said two recent studies show that 25,000 per million suffer from myocarditis after vaccination. The studies seem to show an increased risk as vaccinations increase.

We need more studies.

The CDC said in September that of the more than 123 million people who had received COVID shots, it had verified 131 cases of myocarditis. And data published by the CDC in 2021 found just 12.6 cases per million second doses administered.

A study published in December by researchers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center found that the risk of developing POTS is five times higher after COVID-19 infection than after vaccination.

So, who knows? The CDC officials are liars.

Dr. Panda thinks a pattern is emerging among the youth. However, we don’t know if the people mentioned below were vaccinated or when they were. These are just examples and not an exhaustive list.

People die every day, tragically, even young people.

However, we need more studies. The vaccines don’t do what they said they’d do. Most people dying are vaccinated. Maybe it’s time put the vaccines on pause until we know more.

