CDC unelected bureaucrat tells American not to travel even if vaccinated

















CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, an unelected bureaucrat, who is accountable for nothing she says, told the American public they shouldn’t travel over the Labor Day weekend. According to her, if you are vaccinated and masked, you shouldn’t travel either. Watch the video below.

She made the comments during her Tuesday briefing.

“First and foremost, if you are unvaccinated, we would recommend not traveling,” Walensky said during the virtual briefing.

“…People who are fully vaccinated and who are wearing masks can travel although given where we are with disease transmission right now, we would say that people need to take these risks into their own consideration as they think about traveling,” she said.

Okay, then, where’s the science behind that? These pencil pushers love the power and they will not give it up. They will keep abusing it and get worse and worse until people stand up against it.

Walensky also thinks she’s going to take our guns away and is trying to force us to pay for everyone else’s rent. Forget the poor landlords.

Watch:

“If you are unvaccinated, we would recommend not traveling.” — CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky warns about risks of Labor Day travel amid ongoing delta surge. pic.twitter.com/EARSHQgS9v — The Recount (@therecount) September 2, 2021

