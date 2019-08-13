Forget all you think you know, says Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne. By a weird fluke of history, he was brought into the biggest political scandal of our times. Byrne said he has all the answers about the origins of the Russia investigation and the Clinton investigations. Everything you think you know is a lie, he said. Two people involved are Jim Comey, former FBI director, and James Brennan former CIA director. Byrne said there was political espionage against Hillary Clinton, Ted Cruz, and Donald Trump.

HE HAS DELIVERED DOCUMENTS TO THE FBI

SaraACarter.com reports that Byrne delivered to the Department of Justice a number of documents, including emails and text messages, in April. They concern both the origins of the Russian investigation and an FBI operation into Hillary Clinton with which he was personally involved during the first months of 2016.

Carter says both Byrne and a U.S. official confirmed this.

Byrne claims the documents, which have not been made public and are currently under investigation by the DOJ, are allegedly communications he had with the FBI concerning both the Clinton investigation and the origins of the Russian investigation.

Byrne approached the DOJ and met with lawyers on April 5th and 30th, and said:

“I gave to the DOJ documents concerning both the origin of the Russian probe and the probe into Hillary Clinton, both of which I was involved in and both of which turned out to be less about law enforcement than they were about political espionage,” Byrne told SaraACarter.com Monday. He noted that the communications will prove that the FBI also had an operation into Clinton Foundation that he was directly involved in.

THIS IS GOING TO BECOME THE GREATEST POLITICAL SCANDAL IN US HISTORY. IF WE SURVIVE IT, AND IF RULE OF LAW RETURNS TO AMERICA, IT WILL BE DUE TO ONE MAN: BILL BARR, BYRNE SAID.

HE BECAME INVOLVED OVER THE CLINTON PROBE

Byrne said the investigation into Clinton was one of the main reasons he came forward. This reporter first published Byrne’s story about his relationship with now-convicted Russian gun right’s activist Maria Butina. She pleaded guilty in 2018 for failing to register as a foreign agent in the U.S. and is now serving out her sentence, which ends in October.

Byrne told Carter the FBI was also investigating Clinton’s charitable organizations in the first half of 2016, and that he was directly involved in one of the operations being conducted by the FBI.

On Fox Business Monday, Byrne told David Asman:

“I ended up in the center of the Russian and the Clinton investigations,” said Byrne. “I have all the answers. I have been sitting on them waiting for America to get there. Last summer I figured out… what they all are is all about political espionage.”

“It had nothing to do with law enforcement, it was all political espionage. Here’s the bottom line. There is a deep state like a submarine lurking just beneath the waves of the periscope depth watching our shipping lanes. And a nuclear ice breaker called the USS Bill Barr has snuck up on them and is about to ram midship.”“That’s about to happen and I think we’re about to see the biggest scandal in American history as a result. But it was all political. Everything you think you know about Russia and Clinton investigations is a lie,” Byrne told Atman. “It’s all a cover-up. It was all political espionage.”

Connecticut attorney John Durham, Barr’s investigator is probing the FBI’s handling of the investigation into Russia probe, and according to several sources is investigating the full extent of Byrne’s claims and the documentation he provided in April.

THE OTHER CASE

Sara Carter also makes note of another similar case involving informant William Campbell who was interviewed in 2018 by the FBI. He claimed to have information on whether donations to the Clintons charitable organization from Russia were used to influence nuclear policy during the Obama reign, specifically as it concerns the sale of Uranium One.

Russians told Mr. Campbell that the Russians routed millions of dollars to an American lobbying firm in 2010 and 2011 with the expectation it would be used to help President Clinton’s charitable global initiative while major uranium decisions were pending before Hillary Clinton’s State Department.”