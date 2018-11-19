Changing Electoral Map for 2020 Has a Lot More Blue

There is no secret that Democrats want the United States to be governed by one party and there is no secret that the radical Progressives want to unseat so-called ‘moderate’ Democrats. Envision the far-left United States. It will a dark place without the freedoms we have now.

Changing demographics and redistricting will help Democrats in 2020.

NBC News points to the changes in Colorado and Ohio, claiming they are no longer swing states but solidly blue. That’s not at all clear although NBC and the often-wrong Cook Political Report think otherwise.

Democrats won at least 35 House seats in the mid-terms. While Republicans won white voters by 10 percentage points, they lost college-educated and Hispanic by ever-widening margins, particularly in Ohio and Colorado.

Democrats won college-educated voters by a very large 20 points (continuing a trend that’s been underway for some years). The colleges are largely bastions of leftism which is affecting these changes. Hispanic/Latino voters went to Democrats by a massive 40 points.

Also concerning is the unstoppable trend in California, dramatically changed by the massive influx of Hispanics who are voting for Democrats — Progressive Democrats. Republicans are becoming extinct.

Orange County, a solid red county in California, has turned solid blue with this election. Unfortunately, once the leftists get into office, there is almost no getting them out.

What makes this county of concern is the miraculous discovery of votes after Election Day. That happened in Florida and one might wonder if there were shenanigans in California as in Florida.

In Florida, 80,000 votes showed up mostly favoring Democrat Bill Nelson after the election. Some of them were late votes with altered dates. That was clearly illegal.

In the 39th district, Democrat, Gil Cisneros won over Republican Young Kim who was up by 3 points on election night. Democrats won with late votes eleven days after the election.

Republican Congresswoman Mimi Walters in the 45th district was ahead election night. Thousands of votes appeared favoring Democrat Katie Porter several days after the election.