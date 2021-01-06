Chaos! Pipe bomb and storming of Capitol

A warning of an alleged pipe bomb forced an evacuation at the Capitol. That’s probably nithing.
At the same time, a large crowd of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building and tore down fencing Wednesday afternoon.
The Blaze reporter Elijah Schaffer said on Twitter that thousands of Trump supporters were able to successfully breach the Capitol building after tearing down four layers of security fencing.
A video showed the crowd brawling with police, who were attempting to hold them back.
Congress was forced into recess.
Meanwhile, Mitch McConnell is telling his voters to stop challenging the election.
Maybe it’s about time.
Actually, watching CSpan, it looks like the media is exaggerating.
Pictures of the crowd listening to President Trump at the rally in DC. pic.twitter.com/opvpZSL3j2
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2021
Trump supporters got into fights with the Capitol Police after they tried to enter the Capitol Building. pic.twitter.com/ZQjn3fOVtL
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2021
Capitol Police are using flashbangs to try to get the Trump crowd to disperse. pic.twitter.com/IHAtc1dsJ5
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2021
There was a shooting into the Chamber:
2) There are now shooting inside the chamber. https://t.co/j7wEzN5f3I
— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) January 6, 2021
Why didn’t the police show the same robust level of force when rioters attacked cities across the country? Police were ordered to stand down by liberal leftist Democrat mayors and governors. The D.C. and Capitol police sprayed mace on the truly peaceful protesters/ patriots in Washington, while local police did to stop rioters, looters, and arsonists in cities like Portland. This is only the beginning!
I know of no explosions nor injuries. Bomb threats are frequent on the capital.
The USA is under attack, by the election coup criminals.
A while ago today I was able to see the highest level official involved in the coup, Mitch, at the podium doing his elderly statesman act, pretending to be the good guy, addressing ZERO aspects of the fraud. It was all about him, how he had good motives and was right. He is through. He will leave office before Trump does. Mitch must go, it is the fault of Barr & he that this situation has gone so far. They are just as guilty as the executors of the coup. Their role has been criminal negligence and obstruction of justice.
To pick up the rifle.
If neck meat czar McConnell loses his position at the feeding trough that will be a good thing but the comrades in the glorious people’s republic of Kentucky will probably keep voting him in until he is a fossil.
How about that unity! (sad trombone sound not played)
Time to stop challenging the election, or that the crowds would get more unruly?
Stopping the challenge ain’t gonna happen.