Charges Against Gallagher Will Not Be Dropped After Medic Confesses

The stunning twist in the trial of Navy SEAL, Edward Gallagher, came yesterday when a medic who testified for the prosecution said he killed the ISIS militant, not Gallagher. Medic Corey Scott testified under cross-examination that he, not Gallagher, was responsible for the death of an ISIS fighter.

The knife strike was not life-threatening and Gallagher did administer life-saving measures.

As an aside, the media keeps repeating the fact that the ISIS terrorist was only a teen. While that is true, it is irrelevant if he is running around trying to kill our soldiers.

THE BACK STORY

Gallagher is currently facing court-martial and imprisonment for alleged war crimes, including murder and attempted murder. Investigators claim that while an ISIS terrorist was receiving medical treatment, Gallagher walked up and stabbed him in the neck and side with a knife, then posed for photos with the dead terrorist.

Gallagher served eight tours of duty in war zones and earned the Bronze Star with V for Valor twice, a Meritorious Unit Commendation and a trio of Navy and Marine Corps Achievement medals, among other recognitions and decorations.

He fought in Iraq and Afghanistan several times, reaching the status of what his brother Sean Gallagher described as a “modern-day war hero.”

It was on his last tour of duty that he was accused of war crimes.

He has pleaded not guilty.

THE CONFESSION

The medic who confessed to the killing said that he saw Gallagher stab the militant, and he would have survived but he, the medic, blocked his airway tube.

Scott, who has immunity from prosecution, said he killed the teen to spare him from Iraqi forces who would eventually torture and kill him later.

“I knew he was going to die anyway,” said Special Operator 1st Class Corey Scott. “I wanted to save him from what was going to happen next to him.”

Scott admitted to the prosecutor that he didn’t want Scott to go to jail.

Prosecutors will not drop the charges against Gallagher. They say Scott confessed to keep his friend out of prison. Scott is protected by immunity. Prosecutors say the trial will continue. They will let the jury decide.