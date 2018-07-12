Charges Against Stormy Daniels Have Been Dropped And She’s on the Loose Again

Charges have been dropped against Stormy Daniels and she has been released from prison, free to continue her campaign against President Trump. The arrest was just a case of a woman of ill repute — Stormy — hanging with other women of ill repute in a strip joint and getting caught up in a human trafficking sting.

THE STORY

Stormy Daniels was arrested last night as she was stripping in a club in Columbus, Ohio. Early reports said it was over a man or men [who turned out to be police officers] touching her which is against the law in Ohio. Her attorney, Michael Avenatti called it “an absurd use of law enforcement.”

He wasted no time tweeting about it.

She was arrested for allegedly allowing a customer to touch her while on stage in a non sexual manner! Are you kidding me? They are devoting law enforcement resources to sting operations for this? There has to be higher priorities!!! #SetUp #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

Avenatti told MSNBC she was touched in a non-sexual manner by undercover police officers and planned to plead not guilty.

The police press release noted that her arrest was part of a larger human trafficking investigation.

BREAKING: Police say Stormy Daniels’ arrest part of long-term human trafficking investigation pic.twitter.com/7rSduPfn8l — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 12, 2018

The charges against her have since been dropped but they were not yet dropped against the two women arrested with her.

Sleazy people and a sleazy little arrest.