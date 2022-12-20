Charles III, The King Of Green

by David Reavill

For over 70 years, he was the man in waiting. Destine to be King the moment his mother passed. That dreadful day arrived on September 8 this year. And Charles Prince of Whales became Charles III, King of all England.

For those living far from the politics of the British Isles, it’s easy to assume that Charles leads a laid-back life, that he was far from the centers of power, and his mother took care of all the state duties.

Nothing could be further from the case.

It turns out that Charles is a highly driven individual with concrete goals and objectives, not just for England but it turns out for the World. A cursory review of Charles’s public addresses and initiatives reveals a single-minded focus on a cause that now affects all of us.

Charles’s career as Global Advocate began at age 21. Before the Welsh Countryside Committee, a conservationist group, Charles delivered a speech on Environmental “Awareness.” The perfect subject, not too controversial, but establishing Charles as the Champion of this new and emerging “Green Movement.”

Charles has always been careful to wrap the sharper edge of his Green proclivities behind the genteel persona of a gentleman gardener and old-style naturalist.

The line between radical environmentalists and ordinary conservationists is always and intentionally blurred. This first public speech by Charles demonstrates this well. He was making people “aware,” to use a favorite 1960’s term, of the environment. Note this was a full two years before Klaus Schwab would form the World Economic Forum and continue along the same path. Later, Charles and Schwab became the twentieth-first century’s most influential political duo.

By 2007, Charles introduced his Prince’s May Day Network. For the first time, he actively advocates against “Climate Change.” A watchword among environmentalists, Charles presents the need for governmental control over the economy, government policies, and, eventually, our lives.

After all, according to Charles, the prime cause of “Climate Change” and its various ills were the actions of us ordinary people. Our use of fossil fuels, especially oil and coal, would, if not stopped, propel this World to a climate disaster of higher temperatures and rising sea levels.

By 2011 Charles singled out oil drillers and coal miners in a “Low Carbon Prosperity”speech to the European Union. Charles had laid the foundation over many years, and now he identified carbon-based energy as the enemy to be driven out of Europe and later the entire World if humanity were to survive and thrive.

By 2019, Charles had put his model together. Called the “Sustainable Market Initiative,”this proposal brought together his environmental goals and market initiatives to promote green energy over carbon-based energy. As well as provide for governmental enforcement at the state and national levels and globally.

The Sustainable Market Model has been the life’s work of a single-minded person of immense energy and influence. Over half a century, Charles has been devoted to environmentalism’s cause, and his concepts have taken them to their furthermost reach.

A little over a year ago, just before becoming King, it all came together for Charles. Joining forces with his old friend, Klaus Schwab, and the World Economic Forum, Charles introduced the World to the “Great Reset.” Named after a 10-year-old book by Richard Florida, the Great Reset contains everything that Charles has worked toward.

Charles presented the “Great Reset” at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. Standing before the assembled World Leaders represented a victory lap for the soon-to-be King.

But most of us have already felt the effects of this more sustainable World. Most Western economies follow sustainable principles and policies. Those tax incentives for green energy sources, such as wind and solar, result from this concerted move to Sustainability. Germany closed half of its Nuclear Power Plants to become more Sustainable. England shut all its coal-fired power plants and reduced carbon-based fuels by half.

Western Europe, the United States, and the extended British Commonwealth are all on their way to achieving Charles’s vision of a greener, more sustainable World.

But for many of us, the vision of “sustainability” is running headlong into a potentially frigid and bitter winter. How will England, Germany, and the rest of Europe cope with limited, high-cost power? As the thermometer drops, reaching these long-range sustainability objectives becomes much less urgent. You see, the struggle to survive trumps the goals of Sustainability every time.

This winter will be the supreme test for the “Great Reset” and its chief architect, Charles III, King of all England.