Charlie Kirk’s Killer Possbily Faces the Firing Squad Twice & More on His Scrawls

By
M Dowling
-
0
2

Authorities identified Tyler Robinson as Charlie Kirk‘s alleged assassin and charged him or will charge him with aggravated murder, which carries the possibility of the death penalty. He was arrested Thursday evening after a 33-hour manhunt.

That informationcame from Steve Crowder

It puts the death penalty on the table.

This is addition to pending federal charges, which also carry the death penalty.

Utah has a firing squad.

Additionally, Crowder reported there were transgender and anti-fascist scrawls on the cartridges.

Here is more:

The ATF has questions:

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments