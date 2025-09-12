Charlie Kirk’s Killer Possbily Faces the Firing Squad Twice & More on His Scrawls

Authorities identified Tyler Robinson as Charlie Kirk‘s alleged assassin and charged him or will charge him with aggravated murder, which carries the possibility of the death penalty. He was arrested Thursday evening after a 33-hour manhunt.
That informationcame from Steve Crowder
It puts the death penalty on the table.
This is addition to pending federal charges, which also carry the death penalty.
Utah has a firing squad.
Additionally, Crowder reported there were transgender and anti-fascist scrawls on the cartridges.
From Louder with Crowder:
A deer rifle… pic.twitter.com/EBjildgF8H
— Paul Oxley (@pauloxleyspare) September 11, 2025
Here is more:
EXCLUSIVE: Mug Club Undercover obtained Utah County Sheriff's Office internal documents regarding suspected Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson pic.twitter.com/jEAvcrulIk
— Steven Crowder (@scrowder) September 12, 2025
The ATF has questions:
JUST IN: Steven Crowder is being subpoenaed by the ATF after first reporting that the Charlie Kirk shooter had transgender and antifascist ideology engraved on ammunition.
They want his sources, don't they?
"Just received word that my company is being subpoenaed by the ATF.… pic.twitter.com/yDdFNx7kHt
— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 11, 2025