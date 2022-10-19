CHD and Robert F. Kennedy Expose a Life-Threatening Scam!

By Mark Schwendau

Robert F. Kennedy has a new movie coming out next month after his best-selling book, “The Real Anthony Fauci.” As a result, Kennedy is on the public relations circuit promoting his documentary about to be released. An interesting conversation included information that can be nothing less than a criminal conspiracy about to unfold.

Kennedy was asked:

“Can you sue over a vaccine injury?”

Kennedy responded with this:

“So they’re never going to market a vaccine, allow people access to a vaccine, an approved vaccine, without getting liability protection. Now the Emergency Use Authorization vaccines have liability protection under the Prep Act and the Cares Act. As long as you take an Emergency (Authorization) Use, you can’t sue them. Once they get approved, now you can sue them… UNLESS they can get it recommended for children.”

He goes on to explain American law:

“All vaccines that are recommended officially for children get liability protection even if an adult gets that vaccine. That’s why they are going after kids. They know this is going to kill and injure a huge number of children, but they need to do it for the liability protection.”

Robert F. Kennedy and the Children’s Health Defense (CHD) are working to expose this life-threatening scam to America’s children. As a result, Meta’s Facebook and Instagram just booted both of them off of their social media platforms, falsely claiming them to be spreading misinformation on Covid vaccines.

“Removing CHD accounts is evidence of a clearly orchestrated attempt to stop the impact we have during a time of heightened criticism of our public health institutions,” the group wrote in an emailed newsletter. “Facebook is acting here as a surrogate for the federal government’s crusade to silence all criticism of draconian government policies,” Kennedy added in another statement. They are accusing Meta of censorship on behalf of the government to push a false narrative the narrative being that the Covid vaccines are both safe and effective. Evidence coming out in scientific data since the release of the vaccines in 2021 is increasingly offering the vaccines are neither.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate has identified Children’s Health Defense previously as one of the main spreaders of COVID misinformation on the internet. The Center for Countering Digital Hate is an international not-for-profit with offices in both London and Washington, D.C., which seeks to disrupt free speech they classify as online hate and misinformation. They have identified Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s CHD as an anti-vax group.

Earlier this year, the Children’s Health Defense (CHD), along with board chair and lead counsel Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., sent a letter to top public health officials and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC). That letter urged them to reject Pfizer’s application for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of its COVID vaccine intended for children ages six months through four years. That letter read, in part:

“We are writing to put you on notice that should you recommend this pediatric EUA vaccine to children under five years old, CHD is poised to take legal action against you. CHD will seek to hold you accountable for recklessly endangering this population with a product that has little, no, or even negative net efficacy but which may put them, without warning, at risk of many adverse health consequences, including heart damage, stroke, and other thrombotic events and reproductive harms.”

VRBPAC had a meeting on Tuesday, February 15, to consider Pfizer’s application for EUA status for this age group. “There is absolutely no COVID emergency for children under five years old,” said CHD president and general counsel Mary Holland. “Considering that healthy children have virtually zero risk of complications or death from COVID and that the adverse events being reported following COVID vaccination are at historic rates and climbing, it’s outrageous that the FDA is even discussing an EUA vaccine for this age group.”

In February, the data of the U.S. government’s Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) showed a total of 1,088,560 reports of adverse events from all age groups following Covid vaccines. That included 23,149 deaths and 183,311 serious injuries between Dec. 14, 2020, and Jan. 28, 2022.

The CHD letter to VRBPAC and health officials, including Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky and acting FDA Director Janet Woodcock, noted:

A large German study showed zero deaths for children under five and a case fatality rate of three out of a million in children without comorbidities.

A Johns Hopkins study of 48,000 children diagnosed with Covid showed a zero mortality rate in children under 18 without comorbidities.

A study published in Nature offered that children under 18 with no comorbidities have virtually no risk of death.

Data from England and Wales, published by the UK Office of National Statistics on January 17, 2022, revealed through 2020 and 2021, only one child under the age of 5, without comorbidities, died from Covid in the two countries with a combined population of 60 million.

Another study published in Nature which offered children efficiently mount effective, robust, and sustained immune responses to COVID.

Even back this February, CHD general counsel Mary Holland warned the general public to contact VRBPAC and public health officials with their concerns on granting EUA status for Covid vaccines targeting infants and young children.

Holland said, “If the vaccine does attain EUA status, it will be an important milestone on the pharmaceutical industry’s path to the ultimate goal of getting COVID shots on the federally-recommended childhood schedule. This will then ensure immunity from liability for injuries and deaths in perpetuity to manufacturers and healthcare providers. Our children deserve better.”

“The Real Anthony Fauci” documentary is available for free viewing for ten days at TheRealAnthonyFauciMovie.com starting on 10/18/22.

It is produced and directed by Jeff Hays and is available online.

The biggest takeaway of the abuse Robert Kennedy and the Children’s Health Defense has undergone is being wrongfully tagged as anti-vaxers or purveyors of misinformation when, in fact, those working to discredit Kennedy and this non-profit are, themselves, guilty of these offenses.

How often do we see this today?

People guilty of sins bear false witness against others by accusing them of their very own sins.

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published seven books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles, some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic, while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

