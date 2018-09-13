Chelsea Clinton Says “It’s Un-Christian” to Not Abort Unborn Babies

Did you know that Jesus Christ wanted us to kill unborn babies? That’s what “deeply religious” Chelsea Clinton thinks.

It would be “un-Christian” to roll back abortion protections granted by the U.S. Supreme Court in Roe v. Wade, she declared.

“When I think about all of the statistics, that are painful, of what women are confronting today in our country, and what even more women confronted pre- Roe, and how many women died, and how many more women were maimed because of unsafe abortion practices, we just can’t go back to that,” Clinton said during a SiriusXM Progress Town Hall clip uploaded Thursday.

She can support abortion but bringing Christ into it and rewriting the New Testament is not going to fly.

These people can say anything they want, even if it makes no sense. Then they are treated as if they are making profound statements.

At 01:35, the “deeply religious” Chelsea makes this looney statement.