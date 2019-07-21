Cheney Interrupted 12 Times During Vile Face the Nation Assault

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., appeared Sunday on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” and had to battle anchor Margaret Brennan who wanted her to denounce the President over the chant about the four squad members. It turned into a contentious fight thanks to the biased Brennan who was not interested in the facts at all.

The kerfuffle over the chant is very overblown and that is what the media is concerned about. The media is a disgrace.

Cheney agreed the chant was inappropriate, but the socialist policies are the problem. The MSM is fine with the fact that the Squad — AOC, Omar, Tlaib, Pressley — are anti-Semitic and anti-American.

Brennan continually interrupted and seemed quite upset that the President tweeted today that the squad couldn’t love our country, That’s actually true. They’re communists and their policies will ruin the country.

Cheney cut to the core of the argument.

“I think the news media really wants to make this about race. You just did it,” she said. “This isn’t about race, it’s not about gender, it’s not about religion. These members of the House of Representatives — more, it’s not just these four, it’s also some of the candidates running for president on the Democratic side — fundamentally believe in policies that are dangerous for this nation.”

“As Republicans, we will fight against those even if the mainstream media accuses us of racism when we do that,” Cheney added.

She told Brennan that she would like to see the media “as focused on the substance of what this wing of the Democratic Party is advocating.”

Brennan pointed out that President Trump again tweeted about the four freshmen Sunday morning — he has been consistent in calling them out for their contempt for the U.S.

“When you have members of Congress who are as anti-Semitic as Ilhan Omar has been, when you have members of Congress who are advocating the complete elimination of the use of all fossil fuels, all air travel, the elimination of private insurance, the imposition of socialism in this country, we’re not going to stand for that,” Cheney said. “We’re not going to stand for policies that take freedom away from the American people. That’s what this fight is about.”

Brennan would not talk about policy.

It was an antagonistic battle and, fortunately, Cheney didn’t give an inch.

Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra counted the times Liz Cheney was interrupted compared to the Democrats she interviewed.

“…Brennan interrupted the following politicians on “Face the Nation” this morning: Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff (CA): 0 Democrat Sen. Cory Booker (NJ): 1 Republican Rep. Liz Cheney (WY): 12″

About CBS News, they’re corrupt as hell. Today, WINS NY, which is CBS, reviewed the incident in which congresswoman Erica Thomas said a man was nasty to her in a supermarket and told her to go back home. WINs forgot to mention that the man is a Trump-hating Democrat who says he never told her to go back home. She now admits he didn’t tell her to go back home. WINS left all that out. That’s CBS News for you.

Cheney did a stellar job of beating back Brennan’s transparent attack.

The MSM wants to make an issue now of the President tweeting the squad couldn’t love their nation and of course, they couldn’t.