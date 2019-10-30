Cheney nukes Americans who question motives of impeachment witnesses

Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney is angry with Americans who question the motives of never-Trumper witness Alexander Vindman.

“I also want to say a word about something else that’s been going on over the last couple of hours, and last night, which I think is also shameful,” Cheney said at a press conference Tuesday.

“Questioning the patriotism — questioning the dedication to the country — of people like Lieutenant Colonel Vindman and others who have testified [is shameful].”

Rep. Cheney on people questioning the patriotism of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who is testifying before the House today: “We’re talking about decorated veterans who have served this nation … It is shameful to question their patriotism, their love of this country.” pic.twitter.com/sEaO1TgOel — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 29, 2019

We don’t know exactly what comments she is specifically referring to but Colonel Vindman is a leaker. He admitted he leaked. His work with Ukraine against the President’s interests is also not proper.

Colonel Vindman is a hero who served his country and was wounded in a war zone. That’s a tremendous sacrifice and accomplishment, but we have to look at what he’s doing now honestly.

The process Democrats have set up deprives the President of his civil rights. Certainly, so far, there is no evidence of high crimes and misdemeanors, that we know about. The hearings are star chambers and the people being marched in to bash the President, including Colonel Vindman, are not acting like heroes by participating in a kangaroo court. From what we have been told so far, they are people who didn’t agree with the President.

Rep. Cheney should be outraged about the testimony and the process of this impeachment inquiry which is nothing more than a fishing expedition and a partisan circus.

Why isn’t she railing against the abusive treatment of General Flynn, also a hero?

Ironically, Democrats defending Colonel Vindman are the ones who did not defend Tulsi Gabbard when Hillary Clinton labeled her a “Russian asset.” Rep. Gabbard is a decorated Army veteran who served in the Middle East.

We can criticize Army official Vindman or any of these witnesses and we will if we think he merits it. We acknowledge that there is a lot we don’t know thanks to the secrecy of the Schiff show, but from what we’ve seen so far, most of these witnesses are far from heroes.

Cheney has a lot of gall telling Americans what they can criticize.