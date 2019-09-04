CHI mayor blames GOP for her city’s mess, Sen. Cruz straightens that out

Far-left Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot blamed Republicans for gun violence in her city Monday night. That’s rich since it’s their policies that allow the gun-gang/violence. The real problem was pointed out in June when her police chief said the criminals go through a revolving door. Judges let them right out, even for gun crimes.

Lightfoot told Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz to “keep our name out of your mouth,” and posted a chart claiming 60% of guns recovered in Chicago come from out of state.

60% of illegal firearms recovered in Chicago come from outside IL—mostly from states dominated by coward Republicans like you who refuse to enact commonsense gun legislation. Keep our name out of your mouth. https://t.co/yVM4JHL3xy pic.twitter.com/pr613A3dpf — Lori Lightfoot (@LightfootForChi) September 3, 2019

The Senator responded with logic after she suggested his state is a problem.

1/x Mayor, your anger is misplaced. Virtually every year, Chicago has the most murders of any city in America. In 2017, the top five were: Chicago (650 murders), Baltimore (343), Philadelphia (317), New York (290), and Los Angeles (286). https://t.co/JYsaYcxgSF https://t.co/wcFc4MflzV — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 3, 2019

3/x But Chicago’s murder totals are often DOUBLE the next closest city. So how do you explain the big cities in red states, without aggressive gun control laws, where murder rates are MUCH lower than Chicago? — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 3, 2019

5/x …PREVENT felons & fugitives from illegally buying firearms, and ALLOW law-abiding citizens (who are right now obeying Chicago’s prohibition) to exercise their constitutional right to protect their own lives and their families. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 3, 2019

His last statement makes the obvious point, and it’s one supported by her own police chief:

Mayor, the most significant “root cause” is that criminals have all the guns. One place to start is not releasing back to the public, but rather locking up violent, repeat offenders before they murder again: https://t.co/U2Hyn0CSiH https://t.co/v7PLn0ICnc — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 4, 2019

Chicago has been under Democrat rule for a very long time. This is their baby.

THE POLICE CHIEF SAID IT BACK IN JUNE

On one particularly savage weekend in Chicago, Chief Eddie Johnson said what Ted Cruz just tweeted.

“I think what this shows is the proliferation of guns that we have on the streets of Chicago,” Mr. Johnson said. “You know, when you think about these incidents we had over the weekend, in many of [the shootings], police were within blocks. … That just goes to show you how emboldened some of these individuals are, you know? And it’s ridiculous that we just cannot get this right in terms of holding people accountable and finding alternatives for certain individuals that do.

“I’ll tell you this,” he said. “We know who a lot of these people are. And how do we know that? Because we keep arresting them over and over and over and over and over again. It’s just a vicious cycle. So until we hold violent offenders accountable in the way that they should be, we’re going to continue to see this.”

This is what the chief said in early June — half of the criminals were arrested and were back out on the street in a week.

The problem is gangs!!! A lot of foreign gangs too!!!

A CITY REBORN

Lightfoot was elected on the idea that it would be “a city reborn.” How’s that working out? Well, over the Labor Day weekend, according to the Chicago Sun-Times, 43 were shot and 8 killed, including a 15-year-old boy, thanks to gang, not gun violence. The gun is only the weapon and Chicago has disarmed their innocent population but criminals still have guns.

She is an illogical woman and the only thing that goes on in her sanctuary, gangland city is Dem-supported transnational crime.