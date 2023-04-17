Chicago: 4 Walmart’s Leaving, Teens Seizing, Mayor Pleading, Fans Seething!

by Mark Schwendau

Walmart’s Leaving

It was another rough weekend in Chicago. People could witness societal suicide in real-time. Some are calling it chaos and anarchy. Some are calling it the death of civilization.

It began with Walmart announcing it was closing four south-side stores permanently. This decision was not because of a lack of sales but due to organized criminal theft that has caused inventory shrinkage amounting to tens of millions of dollars nationally. Similar store closures have or are about to, occur in other major Democrat-run cities such as Portland, Las Angeles, Detroit, and others to be determined.

Of course, community leaders and outgoing mayor Lori Lightfoot came out with their predictable soundbites of outrage over the corporate giant’s decision and promised retaliatory boycotts. This begs the question to any thinking person; How do you boycott a closed store?

These people going on air to offer their outrage should have been more vocal about four months ago when Walmart threatened nationwide store closures as they released security video footage of mobs of masked minority men and women walking out of their stores with armfuls of merchandise without paying for any of it. Target stores have had similar experiences.

Now the lack of action by the political leadership and law enforcement is about to create what is known as food and medication deserts in large parts of the south side of Chicago, where crime is rampant.

Teens Wilding

Hundreds of Chicago minority teens took over a portion of downtown Chicago in an experience now known as “wilding.” Cars were vandalized, two teens were shot in the leg and arm, and a Hispanic man was beaten so badly in his car that he required hospitalization as his wife looked on helplessly. Multiple fights and assaults were reported, and police had to escort tourists to their hotels and parking garage destinations to keep them safe. This time the teen’s apparent destination was Millennium Park which was closed to them by curfew due to prior incidents. There were reports that the teens also tried to break into the Chicago Art Institute as well as some other Michigan Avenue Magnificent Mile buildings.

Reports said teens were blaring loud music from portable Bluetooth speakers, and this was the second such occurrence of the recent warmer weather. Hundreds of teens gathered at the 31st beach several days prior. Apparently, one was shot in that gathering. Police came on scene as teens started jumping on cars and running across Lake Shore Drive, disrupting traffic.

Mayor Pleading

Meanwhile, Chicago’s Mayor-elect, Brandon Johnson, was quick to lecture the innocent while neglecting comments directed toward the rioters. For those cheering the departure of outgoing Mayor Lori Lightfoot, rumors are, this guy is worse!

“After teens cause chaos, Chicago mayor-elect Johnson says ‘Not constructive to demonize youth starve.’

Fans Seething

Finally, something which does not usually occur at a Chicago White Sox baseball game. A fight broke out in the stands involving multiple people!

“A massive fight broke out at a Chicago White Sox baseball game.”

Most troubling about this episode was the apparent lack of ballpark security and lack of response from the same to restore order and eject those involved.

OPINION:

Kimberly Foxx is the George Soros-backed State’s Attorney for Cook County, Illinois. She manages what is reported to be the second-largest prosecutor’s office in the United States, consisting of approximately 700 attorneys and 1,100 employees. Ultimately, there are only three people who should be held accountable for these related failures of Chicago; The mayor, the police chief, and the district attorney.

There is a Bible verse that states; “Be not deceived, God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.” Galatians 6:7 (King James Version modernized)

Another expression also applies here: “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Romans 6:23

Some people do not understand the end game of George Soros and his state’s attorneys. The end game is chaos and anarchy under the guise of “social justice.” When America fails, George Soros wins. It is just that simple. The four examples above show the direction America is heading right now.

Today the temperature is 40 degrees colder than last week, with snowfall and 40-50 mph gusty winds. More proof climate change is a good thing.

Copyright © 2023 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

