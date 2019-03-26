Chicago Police Chief & Mayor Are INFURIATED Over Smollett Decision

Chicago Police Chief Eddie Johnson and Mayor Rahm Emanuel gave a press conference today to address the Jussie Smollett decision. Unbelievably, they found out about it when we all did. They had no idea the charges were going to be dropped. They were infuriated.

Rahm Emanuel definitely thinks this decision is fishy.

Johnson was asked if this was unusual, and the Chief answered, “I don’t know what’s unusual for the state’s attorney but we found out about when you all did,” Chief Eddie Johnson said.

Smollett was not apologetic and insulted the police after the charges were dropped. The police were the victims here, not him.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel said none of the evidence will be made public now and the judge made a decision based on only “a sliver of evidence.”

He said this shows there is “no accountability,” “it’s wrong,” and there’s a different system for celebrities.

The police chief called for Smollett to apologize and said justice was “NOT SERVED.”

“[This case] sends a clear message that if you’re in a position of influence and power you’ll be treated one way and if you’re not you’ll be treated another way,” Johnson said.

Johnson added, “Our job as police officers is to present them with the evidence … If someone ever falsely accused me [of a crime], I would never hide behind a brokered deal and secrecy.”

It was a “whitewash of justice” and the $10,000 does not come close to what the city spent, Emanuel said of the bail money Smollett forfeited as part of the deal. Emanuel also blasted the decision on ethics. He said Smollett used hate crime legislation to self-promote his career.

The mayor added, “how dare he” continue to still run down the police department after what he has done. Even after this whitewash, “he has no sense of ownership of what he’s done.”

Prosecutors made this decision after Smollett was recently indicted on 16 felony counts, agreeing to have the case sealed. At the same time, prosecutors said that Smollett volunteered to forfeit his $10,000 bond and perform community service.

The State’s Attorney Kim Foxx who dismissed the charges is tied to Michelle Obama’s Chief of Staff and had recused herself prior to this.

LAW & CRIME BASHED THE DECISION ALSO

LAWANDCRIME Network host Bob Bianchi, who was once the chief prosecutor in Morris County, New Jersey, didn’t think much of the decision.

“I think prosecutors caved to the court of public opinion and gave the case away,” Bianchi said, calling the dismissal “a sickening abuse of prosecutorial discretion.”

Bianchi said that remarks by the prosecutors “make no sense,” and the idea that Smollett would do service goes against how criminal cases normally work. “You can’t do community service for an offense until you’ve been convicted and sentenced,” he said.

The case has been sealed and the public will not able to learn more of the details in the case.