Chicago Police Chiefs Want Soros’s Prosecutor Kim Foxx Gone

The Daily Beast balked at George Soros being dragged into the Jussie Smollett case because there appears to be no connection between Soros and Smollett, but most aren’t saying that. What is true is Soros is mostly responsible for the progressive Kim Foxx winning her election.

SOROS FUNDED HER CAMPAIGN

The fact that Soros is funding progressive incompetents for prosecutors positions throughout the country is well-known. He pours so much money into these races, most can’t compete.

Soros supports restorative justice as does Kim Foxx.

Soros gave $333,000 to support Foxx’s election campaign in 2016 and another 75,000 after she won. Those donations did come nearly three years before the Smollett “MAGA Country” incident.

Chicagoist.com reported in 2016 the donation was twice that.

Foxx spoke at a fundraiser for the Justice and Public Safety PAC hosted at the New York apartment of Alex Soros on March 5th, roughly three weeks prior to Smollett being let off the hook for allegedly staging a racist and homophobic attack on himself, according to photos shared to social media, Breitbart reported.

The fact is they all support the far-left and disastrously ineffective restorative justice. The philosophy is based on restoration and healing rather than retribution and punishment, but some people are just criminals. The rule of law is too often ignored by this philosophy.

The more this approach fails, the more the leftists want to use it. It was used in the case of Jussie Smollett.

Smollett hasn’t learned a thing except that he can game the system and feel righteous after doing it. After the judge let him off the hook, he went out and lied to the press, claiming he was found innocent.

POLICE CHIEFS WANT HER GONE

Now the Police Chiefs want her fired, but she has some powerful supporters and friends.

The Sun-Times reported that a group of suburban police chiefs gathered with members of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police to announce a “no confidence” vote in Kim Foxx’s leadership.

They said the abrupt end of the Smollett prosecution was the “straw that broke the camel’s back” for them.

Duane Mellema, head of the North Suburban Association of Chiefs of Police representing more than 30 departments — said a no-confidence vote taken Tuesday was unanimous.

In a letter sent to Foxx, Mellema, who is police chief in Park Ridge, expressed concern over prosecutors’ refusal to file felony charges in certain crimes.

“The abrupt dropping of the 16 indictments against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett during an unannounced court hearing on March 26, 2019, is the latest and most egregious example of the failure by you and your staff to hold offenders accountable,” Mellema states in the letter.

As an aside, check out the first video. Smollett made a video with a noose and a fake Donald Trump.

Update: Chicago police officials just had a press conference where they called on @SAKimFoxx to resign. They say her incompetence goes way beyond Smollett’s case. They accuse her office of reducing charges of too many criminals & letting them go free. https://t.co/FQaWUEj8fP pic.twitter.com/AUPJOxZ1ZP — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) April 4, 2019