Chicago Sues Jussie Smollett, the Unrepentant MAGA hoaxer

The city of Chicago filed a lawsuit against ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett who faked a MAGA hate attack as a publicity stunt. The city says he owes at least $130,000.

The 12-page civil lawsuit, filed in Cook County court, is the latest volley in a legal battle between and the city of Chicago and the lying hoaxer.

The city is committed to taking Smollett to civil court after incompetent prosecutors dropped all criminal charges even though he was guilty, saying they believed they could prove the charges but that it wasn’t worth the time and expense.

Meanwhile, Jussie is living it up in Hawaii, with not a care in the world and no conscience too. He acts like a sociopath.