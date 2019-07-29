Chicago’s Weekend-48 Shot, 8 Killed-Biden & Dems Silent

The tragic shooting at a garlic festival, on Sunday, in Gilroy California is heartbreaking. A recent report claims 12 people were injured and three killed. Included in the fatalities was a 6-year-old boy, Steven Romero. A grief stricken father, Alberto Romero, said, “He had his whole life to live. He was only six.”

Presidential Democrat front-runner Joe Biden, absent the full details, quickly tweeted “This violence is not normal. How many more families will have to lose a loved one before we fix our broken gun laws? We must take action, starting with real reform. Our thoughts are with everyone in Gilroy this evening. Enough is enough.”

Meanwhile, this weekend in Chicago saw 48 people shot, 8 fatally. Nine were shot Friday, 15 Saturday, and 24 Sunday. That last day a 3-year-old boy died from a gunshot wound to his face. Included in the carnage were two women killed in a triple shooting and a 12 year old girl among three people shot while on a porch.

Others killed included a 24-year-old man, an unidentified male, Curtis Davis, murdered execution style, Eric Hamilton Jr., 29, a bullet in the forehead, a male killed near the University of Illinois campus, and an 18-20 years-young man struck multiple times and pronounced dead on the scene.

There has been, to our knowledge, no nationally recognized Democrat shining the spotlight on the carnage that took place in Chicago. Maybe cause the “Windy City” has been under their party’s corrupt thumb for 88 years.

So what are we left to think? Either “Enough is enough”, carnage not withstanding, will apparently never apply to urban areas they run. Or, Biden and his colleagues assume this kind of violence is “normal” in cities controlled by Democrats.

Shh.

READ MORE HERE AT THE CHICAGO SUN TIMES AND HERE