Chick-fil-A can’t walk back their leftist political activism

“[We are] based on biblical principles, asking God and pleading with God to give us wisdom on decisions we make about people and the programs and partnerships we have. And He has blessed us.” ~ Dan Cathy, Chick-fil-A CEO

Those were the words of Chick-fil-A’s CEO, Dan Cathy, to the Baptist Press back in 2012 as he confirmed his biblical belief that marriage is between one man and one woman.

Recently, the woke Chick-fil-A, traded in their Christian followers for Christian haters who even keep a hate map of Christian groups they target. Chick-fil-A allowed a donation — a grant — to go through for the Southern Poverty Law Center from a volunteer member in 2017. It raised some concerns, even from Sen. Ted Cruz.

Chick-fil-A announced they will no longer donate to The Salvation Army, Paul Anderson Youth Home, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes, suggesting they are hate groups by doing so.

THEY TRIED TO WALK IT BACK

The company tried to walk it back, saying it was a member who recommended they give the grant.

“Each volunteer advisor, in 2017, was offered the opportunity to recommend a grant recipient,” a spokesperson said. “The grants were given to a range of organizations, including Meals on Wheels, Atlanta Mission, the Holocaust Survivor Support Fund, Georgia Historical Society and brain health research at Emory University.”

The spokesperson said Chick-fil-A’s founder Truett Cathy built the business on Biblical principles “that still guide the business today.”

“He famously said: ‘Probably the greatest gift that God has given any one of us is the power that we have to change people’s lives by what we do,’” the spokesperson said. “The best-run company is the company that is forever thinking about others.’”

“It is in this spirit that all donations are made,” the spokesperson added.

THE FACTS

This is who they are now as they branch out into liberal and leftist areas.

In 2017 Chick-fil-A donated money to the same corrupt SPLC that still outrageously lists Family Research Center as a “hate group.” This is after a maniac tried to murder members at a FRC meeting. The FRC is a Christian group that does good work. They are hated because they don’t agree with gay marriage.

Don’t defend Chick-fil-A. They are pretending they aren’t moving hard-left, but they are.

<

div class=”hlw”>

<

div class=”hl-wrapper”>

<

div class=”gpt-ad” data-google-query-id=”COTexY2ij-YCFUjmyAod2HUDMQ”>

In explaining Chick-fil-A’s funding decisions, Rodney Bullard, VP of Corporate Responsibility and Executive Director of the Chick-fil-A Foundation said: “We don’t want our intent and our work to be encumbered by someone else’s politics or cultural war. If something gets in the way of our mission, that is something that we are mindful of and cognizant of.”

That’s a lie.

THEY ARE MISLEADING THE PUBLIC

While refusing to give to the truly great, real charity, The Salvation Army, they will give to leftist causes. Many of their charities are really political activist organizations.

They donate to organizations like Covenant House. The Catholic association, a homeless shelter for youth, takes pride in its promotion of all things LGBTQ. They even marched in the New York “Gay Pride” parade to show their inclusivity cred.

Chick-fil-A funds the deeply political YWCA, a radically pro-abortion and pro-LGBTQ organization that repeatedly partners with Planned Parenthood.

Chick-fil-A also funds the DC-based New Leaders Council that identifies as a “hub of progressive millennial thought leadership” which exists to “support one another along their individual path to a more progressive political and cultural landscape.”

Chick-fil-A has given a sizable donation ($50k) to The Pace Center for Girls, yet another pro-abortion organization. The education and advocacy group featured radical pro-abortion feminist Gloria Steinem (who declared that birthing children is the “fundamental cause of climate change”) as their keynote speaker for their most recent girls’ Summit.

They give to Usher’s New Look, R&B star Usher Raymond IV’s liberal non-profit. The group’s Disruptivator Summit is all about progressive community organizing on pivotal social issues, and Chick-fil-A funds it ($38,700 in 2017).

Chick-fil-A also gives tens of thousands to Chris 180 ($27,500 in 2017, $25k in 2019), a pro-LGBT behavioral health and child welfare service agency. The organization boasts of being awarded the “Leader in Supporting and Serving LGBT Families and Youth from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC).” Nothing promotes human degradation quite like the pro-abortion HRC—the multi-million dollar LGBT powerhouse that recently pushed for the legalization of prostitution in D.C.

And then there’s Junior Achievement (JA), which inarguably does some phenomenal work with education and entrepreneurship. They’re the recipients of hundreds of thousands a year from Chick-fil-A. In 2016, though, JA joined a coalition (Georgia Prospers) of pro-LGBT organizations in their “Too Busy to Hate” campaign to politically oppose religious liberty legislation (specifically the First Amendment Defense Act) from passing in Georgia.

So much for “not being encumbered by someone else’s politics or cultural war.” These groups and many more funded by Chick-fil-A are clearly political on the Left.

The Chick can give to all the LGBT groups they want, but the fact that they lie about their political left bent doesn’t go along with their allegedly biblical adherence.

Dumping the Christian groups was a bow to the LGBT groups they fund.