Chick-fil-A donated to hate group Southern Poverty Law Center?

If true that Chick-fil-A gave to the Southern Poverty Law Center after banning the Salvation Army, I will buy my chicken elsewhere. SPLC is a bridge too far for me. How about you?

SPLC is a hate group and they are especially hateful towards Christians.

Chick-fil-A’s 2017 990 IRS filing shows the fast-food franchise made a $2,500 donation to SPLC, among a laundry list of pro-abortion and pro-LGBT organizations, Townhall reports. It’s not the amount given, it’s the fact that they would give the nod to a hate group.

The SPLC was cited as the inspiration by a terrorist who shot up the Family Research Council (FRC), a group that lobbies for pro-marriage and pro-life policies.

The SPLC blamed Donald Trump for the death of a British PM. They will say anything. They lie and attack anyone who believes in God and traditional America.

They also offshore their money and they have plenty of it.

We have a call into them to find out if this is a mistake, but we don’t think so.

If true, @ChickfilA has badly lost its way. Millions of Christians have been proud of ChickFilA’s courageous stands for religious liberty. To fund those who hate your customers is just sad. https://t.co/fF8Po4eu8l — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 28, 2019