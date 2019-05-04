Chicken Man Cohen Threatens to Drag AG Barr In or Imprison Him

Rep. Steve Cohen has a reputation as a bizarre, extreme, and nasty congressmen. True to form, before Thursday’s hearing, he placed a statue of a chicken in front of the seat Attorney General Bill Barr would have occupied it if the Democrats hadn’t made the conditions untenable. He also put a chicken leg on the seat.

This is what we have in Congress and we wonder why nothing gets done. He has now stepped up the attack.

Rep. Steve Cohen also threatened to have the House Sergeant at Arms find Attorney General Barr on Thursday when he didn’t show. The purpose was to force him to come in and sit for interrogation or to imprison him.

JERRY NADLER THREATENS JAIL AND FINES

On Friday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler sent a letter of warning to the attorney general, after Barr was a no-show on Thursday for testimony because the committee had voted to allow staff lawyers question the AG. He previously said that he wanted to imprison any Trump official who didn’t show up and fine them $20,000 a day.

The letter to Barr said that Democrats will begin contempt proceedings unless the Department of Justice releases the full, unredacted version of the Mueller report. In the letter, Nadler issued a deadline of the morning of May 6 for compliance.

They haven’t even looked at the almost fully redacted version of the Mueller report. And the unredacted report has been offered to select members but they don’t want it. They want it made public which is against the law. Let’s have Nadler locked up for demanding Barr break the law or for obstructing justice.

This is another Nadler stunt.

REP. COHEN WANTS BILL BARR DRAGGED IN OR JAILED

Cohen, in comments made to CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Friday night, ratcheted up the hate and threats.

“Chairman Nadler talked about moving to contempt proceedings if the Attorney General doesn’t comply. What does that — what would that actually look like?” Cooper asked.

“The Justice Department will not do anything to take a contempt citation from us and enforce it against their boss,” Cohen said. “So you have an impossible situation there and it leaves us no other alternative except to use our sergeant-at-arms and to bring him in. He’s being utterly contemptuous to Congress.”

“You have to have him sit for a hearing and I think you have to have him locked up unless he agrees to participate and come to the hearing,” said Cohen.

“But do you actually believe that you’re going to … that your committee is going to order the Attorney General of the United States to be arrested by the sergeant of arms and put in jail?” a skeptical Cooper asked.

Cohen said he didn’t know. “But we can’t just go to the Justice Department. It is meaningless.”

Cohen admitted that the Judicial Committee had not actually discussed the fascist showdown.

Many Were Not Impressed

So an unarmed glorified clerk is going to walk into the DoJ, where there are hundreds of armed law enforcement officials, and try to drag out their boss because the Crypt Keeper told him to? Yeah, good luck with that… — Gentleman Jon (@GentlemanJonD) May 4, 2019

Did you forget This is the USA. — Y V (@Qkatt) May 4, 2019

You have a better chance of dragging in Col. Sanders😂 — Ronnie Daniels (@howyoodooin) May 4, 2019