Chief Warren Calls the President “Corruption in the Flesh”

Fake Indian Elizabeth Warren was in socialist-friendly New York before a large audience of cheering supporters on Monday. While in her usual nasty attack mode, she said President Trump is “corruption in the flesh” and outlined her plans to root out corruption in the White House, Congress, and the courts.

“Corruption has put our planet at risk. Corruption has broken our economy. And corruption is breaking our democracy,” said Warren, a Massachusetts senator who is a leading Democratic presidential contender.

The way she plans to fight government corruption is to hand over all control to a handful of people in the government. Warren is America’s most dangerous woman. This woman, who furthered her career pretending she is Native-American, will serve as our moral arbiter and root out corruption.

The crowd’s “enthusiasm and size testified to her campaign’s growing strength,” the Reuters news service observed. Estimates say it was 8,000 to 10,000 in socialist New York. One estimate was 20,000. She should have millions here in this far-left city, but it is alarming that there are so many leftists willing to give away our freedoms.

She screamed to the large crowd about the rule of law and she’s the woman who wants to steal everyone else’s money to give to her favorite voters while allowing foreigners from around the world to come here illegally, violating our rule of law.

She is a female thug and very dangerous. If she wins, we become communists.

Warren wants judges who believe in her idea of justice as she screams out in the next clip, but we should be rooting for judges who actually follow the constitution — our rule of law.

It’s not looking good for the USA when you consider 40% of Americans don’t even know who their congressperson is.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren campaigns in New York: “We will appoint a whole new generation of judges with diverse backgrounds and a wide range of legal experiences — judges who actually believe in fundamental principles like rule of law, civil rights, and equal justice.” pic.twitter.com/CgTBTedZTa — The Hill (@thehill) September 17, 2019

Chief Warren keeps calling our nation a democracy but it’s a Republic. She’s doling out the Kool-Aid.