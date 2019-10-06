Chief Warren Caught Lying About a Principal Firing Her

Elizabeth Warren was caught lying again to promote her ideology with fake history. Warren really loves to falsify history. She recently and at other times lied about a former Principal firing her because she was pregnant.

For years, Warren has told different variations of a story about having to leave her first teaching job because she was pregnant. She also says at times that she would still be teaching which is probably the least likely thing of all that she says.

Last week, at a town hall in Carson City, Nevada, Warren told an audience on Wednesday that she had “loved” working as a special needs teacher.

“By the end of the first year, I was visibly pregnant, and the principal did what principals did in those days,” she said.

“Wish me luck and hire someone else for the job.”

Well, it seems, like much of everything she says to promote herself, it’s not true. There is a video from 2007 that indicates she was lying, selling out some Principal she worked for years ago.

Warren, the fake Indian, is a liar and a fraud. This won’t deter her or bother her a bit. She’s an accomplished liar, but it should bother you.

Watch: