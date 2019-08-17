Chief Warren Panders to Native Americans with a Tribal Plan & Reparations

Fake Indian Elizabeth Warren has a tribal plan, we kid you not. Her proposal on tribal rights is comprehensive.

“The story of America’s mistreatment of American Indians, Alaska Natives, and Native Hawaiians is a long and painful one, rooted in centuries of discrimination, neglect, greed, and violence,” pandering Warren wrote in a Medium post. “Washington owes Native communities a fighting chance to build stronger communities and a brighter future.”

She means to give reparations.

The President mocked her, but more dangerously for her, the left and some Native American leaders have in the past criticized her for seeming to appropriate a racial identity through a DNA test in order to settle a political controversy.

The President won’t give her a break.

“Like, Elizabeth Warren — I did the Pocahontas thing,” Trump said in the past. “I hit her really hard, and it looked like she was down and out, but that was too long ago. I should’ve waited. But don’t worry, we will revive it.”

Her plan deals with past treaties, criminal jurisdiction, the Dakota Access pipeline, banking access, roads, Native American contractors, housing, the Indian Health Service, the Bureau of Indian Education, violence against indigenous women, and many more issues.

She is the first presidential candidate to call for an “Oliphant fix,” a reference to a 1978 Supreme Court decision that says non-natives on tribal land aren’t automatically subject to tribal government criminal jurisdiction.

Warren is the great divider and she is very, very far-left.

Her plan calls for spending a lot of money. The Native Americans do deserve more consideration but she doesn’t give two hoots about them. It’s a political gambit from a fake Indian. She simply wants their votes and will make them into an entitled victim group.

A CNN panelist asks, why poke the bear?