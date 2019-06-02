Chief Warren was compared to a fake black woman on a radio show

In case you missed it, a radio host compared Elizabeth Warren, the fake Indian, to national laughing stock Rachel Dolezal, the fake black woman.

To this day, Warren only admits to not being a citizen of a tribe or a woman of color — she’s a paleface. She will not say she is not a Native-American.

Warren also lied when she said it never gave her an edge when applying for jobs.

Socialist Warren listed herself as a minority in law school directories for more than 10 years. The reason she gave? She wanted to meet people with tribal roots. Warren said she did it hoping a real Native-American would invite her to lunch, not to get a job.

Warren represented herself as Native American while at Harvard Law School and at the University of Pennsylvania [it is believed to have helped her get that job and Harvard boasted of her as the first Native-American Professor].

She contributed to a Native American cookbook called ‘Pow Wow Chow,’ calling herself Cherokee. [She also plagiarized the favorite recipe of the Duke and Duchess of Windsor for the book]

Warren lied about her heritage on her Texas bar application.

THE SIMILARITIES ARE UNCANNY