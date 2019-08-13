Chilling NY Times Interview with Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein, the mysteriously wealthy pedophile found dead in a federal prison cell early Saturday, gave a chilling interview a year before his death, The NY Times reports. He called laws against men having sex with teen girls a “cultural aberration.” Epstein was “unapologetic,” says the prominent journalist.

Epstein, who was accused of forcing underage females into liaisons with him and his rich and powerful friends, was defiant to the end in his beliefs on men sleeping with girls, according to New York Times journalist James Stewart.

“He said that criminalizing sex with teenage girls was a cultural aberration and that at times in history it was perfectly acceptable,” Stewart reported in the Times on Monday. “He pointed out that homosexuality had long been considered a crime and was still punishable by death in some parts of the world.”

Stewart spoke with Epstein at his Manhattan townhouse in 2018.

Stewart also recalled that when he showed up at Epstein’s residence he was greeted by a young girl with blond hair and an Eastern European accent [late teens or possibly 20].

“Mr. Epstein…said people in Silicon Valley had a reputation for being geeky workaholics, but that was far from the truth: They were hedonistic and regular users of recreational drugs. He said he’d witnessed prominent tech figures taking drugs and arranging for sex (Mr. Epstein stressed that he never drank or used drugs of any kind).”

Almost exactly a year ago, on Aug. 16, 2018, our columnist James Stewart visited Jeffrey Epstein at his cavernous Manhattan mansion https://t.co/yerF6NLWMW — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 12, 2019