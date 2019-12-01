Chilling Words of Usman Khan, the London Bridge Terrorist

THE CHILLING LIES OF USMAN KHAN

“Neighbors who watched Khan grow up today said they were shocked at how he changed from a ‘lovely young lad’ to a terrorist in the space of a few years,” the Daily Mail confirmed.

He was a good liar.

Watch the chilling clip of Usman Khan claiming he was no terrorist four years before he plotted to blow up the stock exchange.

“I ain’t no terrorist,” the London Bridge knifer Usman Khan claimed in an interview with the BBC in 2008.

“I’ve been born and bred in England, in Stoke-On-Trent, in Cobridge, and all the community knows me and they will know, if you ask them, they will know like these labels what they’re putting on us, like terrorist, this, that, they will know I ain’t no terrorist,” he said convincingly to the BBC at the time.

‘I ain’t no terrorist’: That’s what London Bridge attacker Usman Khan claimed in an interview with the BBC in 2008 https://t.co/pMJXoDkhqK pic.twitter.com/Rmkm5J9D8l — Reuters (@Reuters) December 1, 2019

KHAN’S ATTORNEY BLAMES THE ADMINISTRATION

Khan’s attorney blamed the administration instead of the terrorist, his client Usman Khan.

“He requested intervention by a deradicaliser when he was in prison,” Khan’s attorney, Vajahat Sharif, blathered over the weekend to The Guardian.

“The only option was the probation service and they cannot deal with these offenders. He asked me on the phone to get assistance from a specific deradicaliser.”

He added, “He asked [me] once or twice before he was released in 2018. Probation do a good job with conventional offenders but they can’t deal with ideological offenders.”

It’s not the government’s job to learn how to deal with a terrorist. It’s the terrorist’s job to change.

THERE ARE 74 MORE POTENTIAL USMAN KHANS

He’s not the only one who was allowed out of prison.

In an interview with the BBC’s Andrew Marr, Boris Johnson was asked how many other convicted terrorists have been released early from prison in similar circumstances to London Bridge attacker Usman Khan.

There are about 74 in the same boat as Khan, Johnson said, and he blames [the leftists] Labour for the problems.

We will end the automatic early release system for serious and violent offenders so they serve their full term in prison. pic.twitter.com/FjCYXmQQUQ — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 1, 2019

Johnson tweeted about a bill that was introduced and enacted by the Labour Party under the premiership of then-Prime Minister Gordon Brown, a member of the party. The bill mandates early release.

The Prison Reform Trust has a helpful summary of how the EPP scheme changed in 2008 https://t.co/mMrhnm60y2 (6/16) pic.twitter.com/DC2Vdws6sy — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 1, 2019